Women’s basketball aims to overcome struggles in Big West Conference

The CSUN women’s basketball season rolled on during the winter break. In that stretch, the program went 1-4 in Big West games and picked up their first conference win of the season.

Things got off to a great start for the Matadors as they took down Cal State Fullerton in a comeback thriller. The Matadors found themselves trailing by 17 points in the fourth quarter at one point, but their resilience led to a big 79-76 win over the Titans.

CSUN guard Morgan Edwards had her second-highest-scoring game of the season with 21 points, shooting 50% from the field and grabbing nine rebounds, nearly double-double for the guard. Fellow CSUN guard Erika Aspajo was essential in this win as well, scoring 16 points and dishing out eight assists. Aspajo’s ability to score while also controlling the floor has been key to the team’s success.

One note regarding the win over CSUF is that it was the most points that the Matadors have scored all season long.

The team traveled to UC Davis in their next matchup, riding a wave of some much-needed confidence. CSUN guard Erica Adams was back in action after missing the team’s win against the Titans.

Ultimately, the Aggies proved too much for the Matadors as the offense was smothered and held to just 41 points in total on 21.7% shooting from the field as a team.

Hoping to shake off the tough loss, the program had to travel again to UC Irvine. The first and third quarters were the difference-makers as the Matadors were outscored by a combined total of 41-9 in the two quarters.

CSUN soon headed back home for a two-game home stand against Cal State Bakersfield and the University of Hawai’i.

The Matadors entered the fourth quarter with a slim three-point lead over the Roadrunners, looking to grab their second win in Big West Conference play.

The ending turned out to be a back-and-forth affair, with both teams shooting exceptionally well. A key factor that led to the Matadors being outscored 24-15 in the fourth quarter was free throws. The Roadrunners attempted eight free throws, compared to the Matadors, who didn’t attempt any.

In their next matchup against Hawai’i, it was a struggle offensively for the team, as Hawai’i boasted the number one-ranked defense in the Big West.

Edwards, alongside Aspajo, has been the heart and soul of the offense. Edwards averages 9.1 points per game, while Aspajo, who has missed six games, averages 10.9 points per game and dishing 4.9 assists per game.

CSUN forward Yves Cox has played a significant role for the Matadors on the boards, averaging 6.4 rebounds per game, which leads the team. That’s good enough for ninth in the conference in rebounds per game.

With 11 games remaining in conference play the Matadors still have a fighting chance to clinch a Big West tournament bid, but they will have to play their best brand of basketball down the stretch to qualify for the tournament.

The team is currently on a six-game losing streak and is coming off a recent loss to UC San Diego on Jan. 25. The road to the Big West tournament continues for CSUN on Thursday, Jan. 30 at UC Santa Barbara.