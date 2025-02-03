101 Freeway shuts down as thousands protest

Thousands of people gathered to protest President Donald Trump’s new immigration and deportation policies on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The massive protest, promoted on social media, closed the 101 Freeway and temporarily gridlocked downtown LA.

Originating at Placita Olvera, where organizers gave speeches and chanted, the protestors marched to Los Angeles City Hall, dancing, singing and making their voices heard.

After several hours near city hall, protestors spread all over downtown LA, lining the streets with signs and Mexican flags.

Protestors were standing at freeway railings, holding signs for cars driving by, when one man walked down with a flag in hand and stared down three California Highway Patrol vehicles. Afterward, hundreds of protesters from both sides entered the freeway, disrupting traffic.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump has enacted several measures to crack down on illegal immigration; expedited removals can now apply anywhere in the US, halting asylum seekers at the border, canceling existing migrant applications, sending more active-duty troops at the U.S.-Mexico border and giving more power to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to conduct raids.