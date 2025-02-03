CSUN clubs gain more visibility at the Meet the Clubs event

The Meet the Clubs gathering gave clubs and departments across CSUN the opportunity to connect with students and build community while enjoying a nice day with good music.

The event occurred at CSUN’s Library Lawn and Sierra Quad on Jan. 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hundreds of students attended, making it a success for clubs that needed a place to shine and recruit more members for their organization.

Clubs in attendance included cultural clubs, academic societies, Greek life, sports, dance and fashion.

“The event was productive because we made one-on-one connections with other students. This allowed us to share information regarding our organization and put us in a position to have more engagement,” said Tochukwu Awujo, chapter president of Kappa Alpha Psi at CSUN.

Kappa Alpha Psi is an organization associated with CSUN National Pan Hellenic Council, representing the Historical African American fraternities and sororities on campus.

“We host events at UCLA and provide community service. Our focus is to gain more members and build our community,” Awujo said.

There was also an inflatable slide, a live DJ, and people from different backgrounds coming together at the event. Some students stayed after the event, conversing with each other and connecting by exchanging information.

Another organization in attendance was the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE). They are an organization that works with collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology fields.

“In America, 70% of Black engineers have been affiliated with NSBE, and we want to continue to make that percentage grow. We were able to recruit more Black students who are engineers and communicate with more Black students at this event,” Tabitha Sulaiman said, chapter president of CSUN’s National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE).



“Currently, we have twenty active members, and we provide professional development that prepares students for jobs, and hosts resume workshops, conferences and mock interviews. Students need more connections so we can help each other get through these classes. Here at NSBE, we strive to build more connections and community,” said Sulaiman.

If students were interested in sports, there were a variety of sports clubs lined up to learn about. Organizations spoke to students who approached their desks to ask questions and sign their names up for mailing lists.

CSUN Tennis Club, an organization that has competed in the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on-campus tournaments since 2007, gained more attention by attending the event.

“We recently opened up more spots in our club, so now we can bring in more people to grow our community. This event was helpful for us, especially since we are planning workshops and focusing on social events that help members bond with each other,” Daniel Dallal said, a lead member of CSUN’s Tennis Club.

If students did not attend the first day, they could attend the second day to visit the different booths and ask questions. Some students came both days to participate in the festivities and talk to the clubs they missed.

For students who were interested in fashion, there were a variety of tables available for them.

CSUN Trends, a non-profit, student-run organization at CSUN that helps students gain the knowledge and preparation needed to work in the fashion industry had a trendy table that procured a lot of traction.

“At CSUN Trends, we host The Trends Career Symposium, where we invite industry professionals in the fashion industry to speak on panels. With Meet the Clubs, we were able to promote our annual fashion show that happens every spring semester,” Kathryn Oz said, president of CSUN Trends.

Kevin Via Flores, a social media rep for CSUN Trends, said, “We collaborate with students from different backgrounds and provide networking opportunities. We’ve worked with other organizations such as The Cinema Club and Delta Sigma Pi.”

For information on CSUN clubs, student life and upcoming events, check out the CSUN Clubs & Activities page and the CSUN MataSync site to learn more about the hundreds of organizations located on campus.