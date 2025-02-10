Mental health matters: Free counseling services

University Counseling Services (UCS) aims to provide free, high-quality counseling services for students who need mental health support to achieve academic success.

According to the UCS website, free services include “initial evaluations, short-term counseling and psychotherapy, Wellness Workshops, group treatment, psychiatric services, crisis/urgent care services and case management.” As a part of their language accessibility, UCS also offers a psychiatrist who provides mental health services in American Sign Language.

Kaela Meakin, the administrative coordinator for counseling services, has witnessed a positive impact on students who have used the resources. “I have noticed students who have come in for multiple sessions, their demeanor changes,” she said.

Brianda Canales, a third-year student, sought help for her anxiety and mental health, saying the free counseling services at CSUN have helped her greatly.

“It was really hard to find appointments for my mental health through my insurance, so I feel like school having such an accessible way to get therapy and to get help was really helpful,” she said.

Canales said it took her three months to book an appointment with a therapist through her insurance company. When she reached out to UCS, it only took about two weeks, and she was able to get medication for her anxiety, which has contributed to improving her mental health.

“I feel like a lot of us don’t talk about what we go through, and we kinda want to deal with it on our own, but CSUN provides a very easy way to get help,” Canales said.

Daniel Rabadi, a junior at CSUN, did not know about the free counseling services and wishes the school would encourage more students to use them.

“I think mental health is important, especially for college students,” Rabadi said. “I think every student should know that this service is offered, and a way I wish it was introduced to me is when I first transferred – and I was speaking to an academic counselor – they should’ve given me a heads-up for what this university has to offer, such as free counseling.”

There is no limit to how many sessions a student may attend per semester; however, to access free counseling, students must be enrolled in more than nine units. Students with fewer units may still visit UCS for recommendations of outside resources for mental health aid.

UCS is located in Bayramian Hall 520 and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Its Instagram account provides updates and positive self-affirmation posts, and students interested in services may visit its website for more information.