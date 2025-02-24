BSU Strengthens CSUN’s Black Community

Created in the 1960s, the Black Student Union (BSU) has been a voice for Black Matadors for six decades. In 2025, BSU plans to continue its legacy of connecting the Black community on campus.

BSU also serves as a space for community bonding, hosting a variety of events and fundraisers. Students do not have to be Black to join but need a willingness to work and learn in a culturally diverse environment. Members of the BSU come from all walks of life, including the wide-ranging Black diaspora.

“We are the Black Student Union, and we create a safe space for African American students or allied students to come and be themselves,” reads their description on Matasync

Ryan E. Mason, director of the CSUN Black House, was a member during his undergrad in 2006 and has come full circle as the club’s advisor. For Mason, the BSU is a way to broaden students’ experiences through diversity; he sees this as a net positive for the students.

“It creates a space of Inquisition, a space where questions can be asked,” said Mason.

Mason attributes the group’s burst of activity to the current BSU president, Hermoni Douglas, and her cabinet. Douglas was in the Black Student Union at Culver City High School. During the fall semester, her goal was to be more visible; this semester, she wants to work more with other organizations.

Douglas describes the BSU as a hub for students from all backgrounds. She believes finding connection and space to exist in a place “not built for us” is important for Black students trying to survive in college.

“We hold different events where you’re able to get mentorship, and mentorship is very important for black students,” said Douglas.

Melka Kifle is a sophomore majoring in finance who began as a member but later joined the meetings committee. She is also of East African descent. For her, BSU was a place to connect with other students. She wanted to learn more about being involved in community service and running a larger club.

Kifle’s high school had a small Black population, and doing community service with other Black students her age was a “heartwarming” experience. She also says she felt less imposter syndrome after seeing other Black students on campus.

“It kind of made me feel like myself. I feel like I never felt like myself at school till I got to CSUN,” said Kifle.

Students can connect with BSU via MataSync, or through the organization’s Instagram account, @csun_bsu.