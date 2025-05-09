Live Sperm Racing ‘Comes’ to Los Angeles

The first-ever sperm race was held in front of a live audience of over 1,000 people in Los Angeles on Friday, April 25, 2025. Tristan Mykel Wilcher, a sophomore at USC, faced UCLA’s Asher Proeger in a head-to-head best-of-three race to decide who had the strongest swimmers.

Wilcher surged ahead in the first round, clinching an early victory, but Proeger didn’t fall far behind, winning the second bout, making it match point for the final round. In an almost photo finish ending, Wilcher was victorious, winning not only the $10,000 prize but also the title of being the first ever sperm racing champion.

The event had two main races: a wildcard race between YouTuber Jimmy Zhang and influencer Noah Boat, the main event between Wilcher and Proeger and a halftime performance by local Los Angeles rap artist Ty Dolla $ign.

The event took place at LA Studios Center and was organized by a teenage-run start-up known as Sperm Racing. Founded by 17-year-old Eric Zhu, the company’s goal is to blend live sports, science and social awareness for the declining fertility rates in men. Thanks to investor backing, Zhu turned the idea of live sperm racing into a reality.

“Sperm racing isn’t just about racing sperm (although, let’s be honest, that’s hilarious). It’s about turning health into a competition. It’s about making male fertility something people actually want to talk about, track, and improve,” Zhu said in his manifesto.

Since 1973, researchers have indicated more than a 50% drop in global sperm counts. Organizers and competitors of this event emphasized the important lifestyle choices that can contribute to this problem, such as diet, stress levels, exercise, smoking, drinking and quality of sleep.

“Sperm racing isn’t just a joke,” Zhu said. “It’s not just some viral idea for the internet to laugh at. It’s something much bigger.”

While the race was advertised with creative viral marketing on social media platforms to generate interest, its true intention was to highlight declining male fertility rates.

Ticket sales and exclusive merchandise helped the event raise over $1.5 million. With its success, Sperm Racing plans to expand its operation and host events in other cities to break down the stigma surrounding men’s fertility.