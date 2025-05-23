Mike Curb College caps off 2025 commencement

After a weekend of ceremonies, CSUN held its seventh and final commencement to honor graduates in the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication programs on Monday, May 19.

Students from the Art and Design, Theatre, Music, Communication, Cinema and Television Arts and Journalism programs walked the stage to receive their diplomas.

Gallery • 9 Photos Benjamin Hanson A graduate waves to the stands during the Mike Curb College Commencement on the Library Lawn at CSUN in Northridge, Calif., on May 19, 2025. This was the seventh and final ceremony for Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 graduates.

Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students, William Watkins, welcomed everybody to the ceremony and introduced Linda Xochitl Melendez to sing the National Anthem alongside the CSUN jazz band and graduating ASL students.

Before handing the podium to President Erika D. Beck, Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians gave the Tataviam blessing over a video played on the screen to the left of the stage.

Beck recalled her own graduation 30 years prior and joked that the best part of graduation ceremonies were long speeches by the president. She thanked every graduate for the richness they have brought to the academic community at CSUN.

“Talent lies in every corner of our community,” Beck said to the graduates. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every student who seeks it, finds a pathway, not only to the doors of higher education, but to this very commencement stage.”

Communications graduate Désirée Kiva Powell greeted her mother on camera before sharing that she returned to CSUN to obtain her fourth degree in Broadcast Journalism.

“Life should be lived,” Powell said, reflecting on her education.

Dean of Mike Curb College Dan Hosken shared the story of three students who deserved additional recognition. Yuliia Zhytelna, Kaitlyn Guzman and Kayla Merritt stood as Hosken shared their stories to attendees.

Zhytelna burst into tears as Hosken described how hard she worked as a student and captain of the women’s tennis team despite her home country, Ukraine, being invaded by Russia only a year after Zhytelna came to the US. Zhytelna said she has not seen her parents since 2021.

“I was shocked,” Zhytelna said. “I had no expectations of being named, so hearing my name was a little too overwhelming. I felt so proud and having my friends cheer for me was amazing. I wished my parents were on the bleachers at that moment.”

Zhytelna continued to emphasize the importance of pursuing education.

“Take every opportunity and just move,” Zhytelna added. “Never stop. There is always something that waits for you.”

New graduates from the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication offered parting remarks.

Aaron “Aziboh” Meyers graduated with a film production degree in the Fall 2024 semester and recently performed during AS Big Show. Meyers said he almost felt like he “blacked out” when they called his name because he was so focused on not falling down.

“Being surrounded by my friends all eagerly wrapping around the chairs on the lawn waiting as each name is called was a feeling I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forget,” Meyers said.

“Don’t let your mind autopilot through the days,” Meyers added. “Take joy in the incredibly simple. Even if it’s just giving your roommate a hug every once in a while just cause you haven’t. Or taking some time to eat at a nice spot on campus instead of in your room. Just find peace in everything before you don’t have the chance to find it anymore.”

Journalism graduate and Daily Sundial photo editor Aliyah Hinckley decorated her cap with photos she’d taken and cutouts of her friends and family. She said moving her tassel from the right to the left side of the cap was her favorite moment.

“At that moment, everything felt like it was in slow motion,” Hinckley said. “I smiled as we officially became graduates, with the faint sound of President Beck in the background telling us to move our tassels and celebrate our achievement. It felt surreal, like everything we worked for had finally come full circle.”

“Try things out and see what works for you,” Hinckley added. “Always ask questions when you’re curious or unsure about something. It might open a door, lead to a new friendship, or teach you something valuable. You never know where a simple ‘What’s this about?’ might take you.”

Documentary TV Production graduate Atena Naghi hopes to share the art of portraying real world stories in a creative and meaningful way after receiving her degree.

“After all the accomplishments and beautiful moments that were created for us, especially by the president, my favorite part was when I walked back to my family,” Naghi said. “That moment of showing them that all my hard work had paid off was truly unforgettable.”

“Put real effort into your major. In our field, connections are so important,” Naghi added. “Meet people, talk to them, build relationships, and then keep pushing forward with your studies.”

CSUN Athletics Sports Photographer Connor Clark said walking to his seat with the music playing was his favorite part of the ceremony. He had graduated high school in the pandemic and missed out on a traditional graduation.

“When I crossed the stage I felt extremely accomplished,” Clark said. “My advice for the current students is to always talk to fellow classmates, even with a simple hello. Being nice to fellow classmates will bring a sense of strong community in college.”

Gallery • 10 Photos Benjamin Hanson The crowd during the Mike Curb College Commencement on the Library Lawn at CSUN in Northridge, Calif., on May 19, 2025. This was the seventh and final ceremony for Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 graduates.

Entertainment Media graduate Trish Alaskey attended CSUN after transferring from Los Angeles Pierce College.

“Walking across that stage was huge for me,” Alaskey said. “It really felt like the culmination of a long-held personal goal. I’m a little older than most of my classmates, and I’d actually built two successful careers without a degree. But honestly, not having one always made me feel like I’d missed a crucial step somewhere along the way.”

“My biggest piece of advice for current CSUN students is to really immerse yourselves in the experience,” Alaskey added. “Don’t just show up for class and head home. Take the time to genuinely get to know your professors, connect with your fellow students, and engage with any guest speakers who come your way.”