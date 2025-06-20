Peaceful protestors rally in Los Angeles on “No Kings Day”

Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets of LA on Saturday, June 14, joining the “No Kings Day” protest that was held nationwide; the same day as Flag Day, President Donald Trump’s birthday and the Flag Day military parade held in Washington, D.C.

The movement was started by an organization called 50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement. Their goal is to “uphold the constitution and end executive overreach.” According to the organization, No Kings Day was a national day of defiance. The purpose was to represent a day in which people rejected policies and actions of the Trump administration.

Protesters gathered at City Hall well before the 10 a.m. start of the protest. Many held signs that read “ICE out of LA,” “Power to the people” and “No Kings.” The colors red, white, green and blue took over the streets as flags were being waved.

An indigenous opening prayer followed by some traditional songs helped kick start the protest.

The march around downtown began about one hour into the protest. Protestors walked towards Pershing Square and back to City Hall.

“It’s very important for us to raise our voice,” said one protestor who wished to remain anonymous for safety purposes. “This is just the beginning.”

It was a peaceful protest. People were dancing, singing, laughing and chanting. There were piñatas and balloon makers. Hot dog and ice cream vendors filled City Hall to feed hungry protestors.

Many people were handing out free water bottles and snacks for protestors to quench their thirst under the California sun. T-shirts and bandanas were behind handed out with customized messages including “F–ck ICE.”

“We need the government to know that we will not be silenced,” said another protestor. “That [immigrants] are who make America great.”

At around 4 p.m. the police declared the protest an “unlawful assembly,” stating that rocks and other things were being thrown. A dispersal warning was given. According to a protestor, the warning was given at the frontlines by one officer with a megaphone. The crowd was large and there was lots of noise.

Since the crowd did not disperse, police eventually used lethal force on the crowd, shooting rubber bullets, flash bangs and tear gas.

Many were confused as to why they were being told to disperse well before curfew. Those who didn’t hear the dispersal order were also in a sea of confusion as they heard the shots and flash bangs being fired as well as tear gas being deployed.

“They’re shooting at us,” said a protester as he was trying to get away from the chaos.

“We were peaceful!”

ICE is expected to be in Los Angeles for about 30 days and protests are expected to continue.