CRIME REPORT: Suspects arrested for dumping waste matter at University Park Apartments

Below are the crime logs provided by the CSUN Department of Police Services for the week of Nov. 3 to Nov. 8.

Monday, Nov. 3

These crime logs were reported on Nov. 3; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

At 1:42 a.m., CSUN officers arrested a suspect for vandalizing a vehicle in Parking Lot F5.

On Nov. 2, CSUN officers arrested three suspects for unlawfully dumping waste matter at a residence in Building 7 of the University Park Apartments.

Tuesday, Nov. 4

These crime logs were reported on Nov. 4; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

At 8:26 a.m., markers were used by an unknown suspect to write graffiti in an elevator in Parking Structure G6.

A blue marker was used by an unknown suspect to write graffiti in a men’s restroom in Manzanita Hall.

At 6:38 p.m., a secured electric scooter was stolen by an unknown suspect at Maple Hall. It was recovered by CSUN officers.

On Nov. 3, an unknown suspect’s vehicle collided with another moving vehicle in Parking Lot F9. The suspect did not report the collision.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

These crime logs were reported on Nov. 5; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

At 7:55 p.m., a suspect with an outstanding warrant was arrested by CSUN officers for driving with a suspended license on Reseda Boulevard and Prairie Street.

Between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., an electric scooter was stolen by an unknown suspect from the Student Recreation Center.

On Nov. 4, an unknown suspect’s vehicle struck a pedestrian on Jacaranda Walk. The suspect did not exchange information.

Thursday, Nov. 6

Writing was etched into two mirrors in a men’s restroom in Bayramian Hall by an unknown suspect.

On Nov. 5, a person’s belongings were stolen from their vehicle by an unknown suspect in Parking Lot F5.

Markers were used by an unknown suspect to write graffiti in a restroom in Jacaranda Hall.

At 10:43 p.m., a suspect was arrested by CSUN officers for an outstanding warrant in Parking Lot F4.

Friday, Nov. 7

There is nothing to report.

Saturday, Nov. 8

There is nothing to report.