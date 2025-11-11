Vets Uncensored gives veterans the mic

Student veterans gathered on Nov. 5 in the Altadena Room of the University Student Union (USU) to share stories and bond through CSUN’s Veterans Resource Center (VRC). The VRC on campus offers assistance for transitioning from military to college life. They assist in academic, professional and personal advancement through support services, resources and community-building events.

University Counseling Services member and retired Marine Corps veteran Abram Milton joined the event, sharing stories of his time serving. Milton expressed that there’s both excitement and fear of deployment, especially regarding where enlistees will be placed.

“It hits you, this is real,” he said.

Christian Palacios, a mental health specialist, helped organize the event and led the conversations by asking his fellow veterans questions to be answered openly and without judgment. Palacios served as a corporal for eight years in the U.S. Army.

“This is a space where we can all speak freely, speak of our experiences and speak on things that we’ve done in our time of service and what it was like being in which branch we were in,” Palacios said. “Just keep in mind you can say whatever you want in here. Do not fear any repercussions. This is a safe space.”

Palacios asked the room about the challenges they face when transitioning from military life to civilian life. There was a broad range of answers, with one participant stating that he missed the military community built on service.

Franky Guillen, another participant, commented on how he missed the “powdered soggy eggs.” The room was filled with an uproar of laughter as most shared a disdain for these eggs, but Guillen said it was the memories attached to eating eggs with his buddies that he missed the most.

Among the stories of deployments, Palacios spoke about the time he accidentally woke a family of rattlesnakes, and another participant shared his experiences dating the sergeant’s daughter.

When participants were asked which tools from the military they use in their civilian life, traits such as patience, discipline, consistency and dedication were expressed. Milton related these traits to succeeding in college life.

“Learn how to use your strengths,” said Milton.

Milton looks forward to next speaking at “Words of War: Personal Experiences of Conflict Exhibit Reception” on Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Jack & Florence Ferman Presentation Room and University Library Exhibit Gallery. According to the event page, the exhibit “examine[s] the archival trail left behind by victors, victims, and those who fell somewhere between in the fog of war.”