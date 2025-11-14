CSUN Women’s Soccer loses to UC Santa Barbara in Big West Semifinal

The CSUN Women’s soccer team returned to the big west postseason for the first time since 2019, with a semifinal match against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos. The game ended with a 1-1 tie after 90 minutes of pressure and nerve wracking moments. Both teams played two double overtimes that sent the game to penalty kicks. UC Santa Barbara goalkeeper Maddie Buckley saved two kicks from the matadors to give the Gauchos the win to advance to the conference championship game. The Matadors hope to bounce back next season.