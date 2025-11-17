Victoria Justice opens up at Big Lecture

Energy radiated at the Associated Students (AS) Big Lecture featuring Victoria Justice at the Plaza Del Sol Performance Hall, where audience members had questions ready to fire. Justice joined the list of celebrities that have visited CSUN for Big Lecture. The annual event has previously seen appearances from Viola Davis, Josh Peck, James Franco and Danny Trejo.

Justice connected with the students on more than personal experiences – she bridged the gap between college students and celebrities, giving advice to aspiring students.

Justice first appeared on screen in an episode of “Gilmore Girls” in 2003, guest starring as a girl named Jill. It was not until 2005, her first series regular role as Lola Martinez in “Zoey 101” for Nickelodeon, that she began to rise to fame. Later, she gained fame as Tori Vega in “Victorious” on Nickelodeon, which premiered in 2010.

“Just because one door closes, I think that another door is going to open eventually. Just keep forging ahead, keep doing you,” Justice said.

The hosts, Sarah Nussbaum and Alonna Eskandari, asked Justice questions, leading the conversation and later turning it over to the audience. Audience members submitted questions that were read aloud to Justice, with many focused on how she manages the stresses of life.

“Take a break from all the opinions and all the noises around you. Just block out those little chunks of time to have solo, restorative moments,” Justice said.

Justice also expressed her love for food and shows, along with giving her advice from her life experiences and the hardships she has faced. She described the difficulties of being a celebrity, but also celebrated life.

“It really reminded me of how much I love the arts and the music. To see someone be able to also have that passion and succeed is really inspirational,” said Xander Ramirez, a music major at CSUN.

Community and culture were especially showcased at the Big Lecture, as commuters, dorm residents, off-campus housing students, alumni and students in Greek life came together in the auditorium. People from different backgrounds and majors related to one thing: growing up with Justice.

“Its kind of just a reminder that we all grew up with the same thing, even if we don’t know about it. I think in that sense it definitely builds community to see everyone there come out,” said Eddy Zarate, a cinema and television arts major at CSUN.

Not being on campus as often as she used to, CSUN alumna Jessica Kemper said she felt a warm sense of nostalgia as she saw old friends and sorority sisters in the crowd.

“We all grew up with the same thing. Nobody really talks about how we watched Victorious when we were little. We’re all here, and it’s a very exciting thing for CSUN to have,” said Kemper.

Justice continues to make music with her recent single “Love Zombie,” released in October. She is expected to star in “Send A Scare,” a new movie awaiting a release date.

A new live-action spin-off of the show “Victorious” titled “Hollywood Arts” is set to release next year on Netflix. Justice is not confirmed to make an appearance, however Daniella Monet, known as Trina Vega in the original series, is the executive producer and will star in the show.