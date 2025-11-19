CSUN students organize donation drives for low-income families

With the start of the fall semester, Darrin Murray’s Group Communication students have officially begun showcasing their projects, which aim to promote social change on campus and in their community, while also learning the importance of teamwork. Two groups of students from the class, Elev8 and Billiards, have organized donation drives on campus for their semester-long group project.

Group Elev8 is accepting canned and non-perishable foods at boxes located in the CSUN Library and on the second floor of Manzanita Hall. So far, they have received 50 donations as of Nov. 12. Donation boxes will remain open until Nov. 22.

Student Patricia Daghestanian said her group’s goal is “to help students and families around campus during the holidays.”

When discussing what the group has learned from the experience thus far, Daghestanian affirmed that the donation drive took effort from everyone involved and had a lot of “behind-the-scenes accomplishments before starting.” Some accomplishments include getting approval from Library Dean Emy Decker to set up and post flyers, communicating with the organization and being on the same page as other group members.

Daghestanian shared that she gained a lot from this experience, including learning “how supportive the community is to helping those in need.” She said she recognizes that many students at CSUN are facing financial hardships themselves, but appreciates those still willing to donate and help support others.

“I feel proud to be a part of a community that is so supportive of each other and there for others in a time of need,” said Daghestanian.

Billiards, another group of students, is accepting items like non-perishable or canned foods, diapers, menstrual hygiene products and other toiletries, such as face masks, lotion, soap and deodorant.

They have received 15 donations so far, and will be accepting donations on Mondays and Tuesdays in the Sierra Quad by Sierra Hall until Nov. 25. Monday donations take place between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and again between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Tuesday’s donations are accepted between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Billiards member Celeste Esparza said the group’s goal is “to help those in need with food and hygiene essentials during trying times.” She also said that her group recognizes that some may not be able to afford or access some of the more expensive items.

“We want to advocate for those who are struggling and to show them that they are not alone and that their community is willing to help them,” Esparza said. “Struggles may make people feel alone and in the shadows, and we want to make sure they know that they are not being left behind.”

Esparza expressed her gratitude toward her peers, sharing that this experience has given her a new insight into CSUN communications students as a whole by showcasing their willingness to create social change.

“We may not know you, but we’re here for you. We see you,” she said. “It takes more than one person to create change.”