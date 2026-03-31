The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

CRIME REPORT: Victim pepper-sprayed in University Park Apartments

Zachary Kilgore, Reporter
March 31, 2026
Graphic by Jaya Roberts and Claire Geriak

Below are the crime logs provided by the CSUN Department of Police Services for the week of March 22 to March 28.

 

Sunday, March 22

At 5:26 p.m., CSUN officers arrested a suspect who had an outstanding warrant at the Children’s Center.

 

Monday, March 23

These crime logs were reported on March 23; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

Black marker was used to write graffiti in a men’s restroom by an unknown suspect in Bookstein Hall.

At 9 a.m., a victim was extorted after a suspect threatened to release personal photos unless the victim paid at the University Library.

Between March 22 and March 23, an unknown suspect stole a victim’s secured electric scooter in the University Park Apartments Building 8.

At 1:59 p.m., CSUN officers arrested a suspect for resisting a peace officer and violating the education code in Manzanita Hall.

Between March 13 and March 23, an unknown suspect stole a victim’s bicycle in the University Park Apartments Building 20.

Black marker was used to write graffiti in a men’s restroom by an unknown suspect in the Charles H. Noski Auditorium.

 

Tuesday, March 24

These crime logs were reported on March 24; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

 

On March 23 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., a victim was assaulted in the University Park Apartments.

A black marker was used to write graffiti in an elevator by an unknown suspect in Parking Structure B3.

At 9:40 a.m., two male suspects stole a victim’s property and fled the scene on Plummer Street and White Oak Avenue.

 

Wednesday, March 25

A suspect sent personal photos to a victim without their consent.

 

Thursday, March 26

A yellow marker was used to write graffiti in a men’s restroom by an unknown suspect in the University Library.

At 10:48 p.m., a suspect pepper-sprayed a victim at the University Park Apartments Building 14.

 

Friday, March 27

There is nothing to report.

 

Saturday, March 28

There is nothing to report.

Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Senator Khadka for the College of Science and Mathematics delivers a speech to CSUN's Associated Students highlighting the importance of transgender visibility on campus in the Grand Hall of the University Student Union in Northridge, Calif., on March 30, 2026.
AS senator turns struggle into action at CSUN for Transgender Day of Visibility
CSUN students signing petitions at the University Library Lawn on March 24, 2026 in Northridge, Calif.
‘No means no:’ Petitioners disrupt students’ daily routines
A demonstrator participates in the 'No Kings 3' rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.
PHOTO GALLERY: ‘No Kings’ on the Pacific Coast
A protester waves the U.S. flag as traffic passes on Zelzah Avenue on March 28th, 2026.
New year, new ‘No Kings’ protest
Mock-up design of the Matador Success and Inclusion Center created by Steinberg Hart
Future CSUN center unites student resources under one roof
The wind blows the covering of the new name card of the former Maple Hall building at the Ronni and Shepard Goodman Hall renaming ceremony at CSUN in Northridge, CA, on Monday, March 23, 2026.
CSUN sweethearts honored with Maple Hall renaming