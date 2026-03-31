CRIME REPORT: Victim pepper-sprayed in University Park Apartments

Below are the crime logs provided by the CSUN Department of Police Services for the week of March 22 to March 28.
Sunday, March 22
At 5:26 p.m., CSUN officers arrested a suspect who had an outstanding warrant at the Children’s Center.
Monday, March 23
These crime logs were reported on March 23; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.
Black marker was used to write graffiti in a men’s restroom by an unknown suspect in Bookstein Hall.
At 9 a.m., a victim was extorted after a suspect threatened to release personal photos unless the victim paid at the University Library.
Between March 22 and March 23, an unknown suspect stole a victim’s secured electric scooter in the University Park Apartments Building 8.
At 1:59 p.m., CSUN officers arrested a suspect for resisting a peace officer and violating the education code in Manzanita Hall.
Between March 13 and March 23, an unknown suspect stole a victim’s bicycle in the University Park Apartments Building 20.
Black marker was used to write graffiti in a men’s restroom by an unknown suspect in the Charles H. Noski Auditorium.
Tuesday, March 24
These crime logs were reported on March 24; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.
On March 23 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., a victim was assaulted in the University Park Apartments.
A black marker was used to write graffiti in an elevator by an unknown suspect in Parking Structure B3.
At 9:40 a.m., two male suspects stole a victim’s property and fled the scene on Plummer Street and White Oak Avenue.
Wednesday, March 25
A suspect sent personal photos to a victim without their consent.
Thursday, March 26
A yellow marker was used to write graffiti in a men’s restroom by an unknown suspect in the University Library.
At 10:48 p.m., a suspect pepper-sprayed a victim at the University Park Apartments Building 14.
Friday, March 27
There is nothing to report.
Saturday, March 28
There is nothing to report.