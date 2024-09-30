Cantando/Matador Marquee

Cantando

5th Dimension

Just Friends

Merging the classic pop punk style with Spanish lyrics in its chorus, Just Friends create a powerful statement track with “5th Dimension”. The lead vocals by Brianda ‘Brond’ Goyos León emphasize on female empowerment, with accompanying lines by Sam Kless adding to the chaotic nature of the song.

Read a profile piece on Brianda Goyos-León from Just Friends for Hispanic Heritage Month!

Tóxica

The Offtrax

Orange County based rock band The Offtrax incorporates tracks with both English and Spanish lyrics into their discography. “Tóxica” is a sonically addicting track with bright indie instrumentals that channels the Spanish rock genre, but adds the band’s unique sound to the mix

Lies

Mind’s Eye

This indie rock track by Mind’s Eye tells the story of an on and off relationship between vocalist Vince Lopez and a female partner. With a strong instrumental break building up into the outro, you’re able to physically feel Lopez’s feelings of love and longing in the song.

HIVEMIND

Mexican Slum Rats

Representing the San Fernando Valley, Mexican Slum Rats tune into the usual sounds of surf rock while adding bursts of punk influences to their tracks like “HIVEMIND”. This blend creates an unmatched sound that makes it easy for fans of any genre to enjoy their music.

Papi Chulo

Avalon Lurks

Putting a grungy twist on G-funk sounds, “Papi Chulo” creates a listening experience that transports you straight into the world of Avalon Lurks’ concept track. The song’s music video allows you to paint the full picture in your mind, with stunning visuals encapsulating aspects of Chicano culture.

Matador Marquee

“Stand and Deliver”

Despite its age, this film has had its impact on many Chicanos throughout the decades. It retells the true story of Jaime Escalante, a high school math teacher from East Los Angeles who pushes his students to learn calculus and challenge the system. Many of the struggles that Chicanos in the underrepresented communities faced then are still prominent today.

“Blue Beetle”

For enjoyers of the DC comics, this family-oriented film starring Xolo Maridueña is a captivating watch. While it’s not as heavy on the superhero tropes in comparison to other DC films, the comedy aspect makes it well worth the runtime and has a very heartfelt message that sticks with the audience.

“In The Heights ”

While many may remember this movie from the popular TikTok audios that stemmed from the soundtrack such as ‘Blackout’, “In The Heights” is a fun musical film that depicts the lives of Latino communities in New York. It follows Washington Heights bodega owner Usnavi de la Vega, mixing romance drama with musical numbers written by Lin Manuel Miranda spread throughout the movie.

“Encanto”

Being one of the few Latino-centric Disney films, “Encanto” highlights both the good and bad aspects of having a large family. The film keeps the typical Disney trope of magic in its many forms, but really speaks to the Latino experience and represents the culture well through its visuals and character dynamics between Mirabel and her entire family.

“Scream VI”

Continuing the long franchise of slasher films, lead actresses Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega start their new lives in New York City after the events of “Scream 5.” The franchise crossovers and thrilling joint performance by Ortega and Barrera throughout the cult classic make the film an instant favorite.