Matador Madness returns: CSUN basketball teams shine in electrifying comeback event

CSUN Atheltic’s Matador Madness made its return after seven years hiatus, giving students the opportunity to meet and cheer on their very own 2024-25 men’s and women’s basketball players in an event that showcased dunks, three-pointers and the opportunity to win $10,000.

Held outside the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Thursday, students were provided with a chance to collect gift cards and freebies and a Matador Madness souvenirs T-shirt from CSUN Athletics. With a live DJ entertaining the crowd, both students and athletes enjoyed the event, which also featured complimentary food.

Associated Student President Katie Karroum who was among those tabling at the event. Karroum spoke about the high turnout and the importance of events such as Matador Madness.

“Campus spirit is really huge and the fact we have athletics here is really great,” Karroum said. “CSUN is more than just the books and the classrooms, its sports and school spirit and being prideful for being a Matador.”

The event, which was hosted by CSUN Athletics, was brought back after several years in hope to showcase the school spirit the campus has.

“At Associated Students, we pride ourselves on being direct advocates for students,” Karroum said. “Letting them know to any capacity that we’re here for them and we want to support them on their journey is super important for us.”

Carlos Jimenez Salgado, associate athletics director for marketing and fan engagement, coordinated the event and emphasized its importance for student-athletes.

“We had Matador Nights, Big Show, Block Party but we don’t have anything that showcases athletics other than our games,” Jimenez Salgado said. “We wanted to put on an event just for our students and our student-athletes just to showcase them and show them what CSUN is all about going into the games.”

With basketball season beginning in just a little over a month, the event was not only a chance for students to meet the athletes but also for the athletes to display their skills. Inside the arena, men’s and women’s basketball teams introduced their players one by one for the 2024-2025 line up, receiving cheers from the crowd.

Men’s basketball head coach Andy Newman joined in on the excitement, running up to his players for a celebratory group chest-bump.

Prior to the event Newman spoke on the event and the expectations and standard for the upcoming season.

“The biggest thing with this turnout, we hope to build some momentum going into Nov. and the second semester, ” Newman said. “The preseason schedule is a tough one. We’re going to get a really good test, as we take that onto the Big West Conference. I think we have a good team and we’re really talented. My expectation is we perform really well this year and compete for a Big West Championship.”

After the introductions, both teams competed in a range of games from a three-point face off to a dunk contest. Towards the end, CSUN Athletics offered students a chance to win $10,000 with a half-court shot. Although no one made the shot, the crowd continued to cheer in support.

The event itself proved to be an electrifying environment and with many students attending the athletics program and student-athletes can count on students to show support for their fellow Matadors.