How are celebrity endorsements shaping the 2024 Presidential Election?

As the results of the 2024 Presidential Election are expected this week, there is significant anticipation on which bills may be passed and more importantly which one of the presidential candidates will become the next President of the United States of America, following President Joe Biden’s four-year term.

Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have led their campaigns with a multitude of endorsements from political figures, campaign donors to their campaigns and arguably the group that attracts the most people: celebrities.

Historically, celebrities have endorsed politicians for decades, but it has become a trend starting with the presidential race in 2008 as candidates Barack Obama and John McCain received support from numerous celebrities openly through online videos and advertisements.

In 2024, this trend continues with some voters basing their choices on which celebrities endorsed which candidates. Recently, two influential figures appeared at rallies for each candidate, providing endorsements that received significant attention.

Beyoncé, the award winning music artist, attended Harris’ rally in Houston, Texas on Oct. 25, 2024. She praised Harris for giving “unity” for the United States and delivered a statement that was for Harris’ plan of pro-reproductive rights when she said, “I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.”

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has been openly supporting Trump before his appearance at his rallies. Musk gave a speech at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York City, praising Trump’s plan to audit the federal government when Musk said, “Your money is being wasted, and the Department of Government Efficiency is going to fix that. We’re going to get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook.”

The influence of celebrity endorsements with powerful public figures like these two definitely shake things up when it comes to people deciding who to vote for, which is apparent in this very close race. The New York Times reports that, “The presidential race appears to be hurtling toward a photo finish, with the final set of polls by The New York Times and Siena College finding Vice President Kamala Harris showing new strength in North Carolina and Georgia as former President Donald J. Trump erases her lead in Pennsylvania and maintains his advantage in Arizona.”

However, not all public figures have chosen to endorse a candidate. Singer Chappell Roan, in an interview with The Guardian, said she “didn’t want to feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”

Regardless of which celebrity you support, or which presidential candidate’s policies you prefer, the fact remains that if you want change to happen, you should go out and vote.

A polling location and ballot drop-off will be available on Election Day at the CSUN campus from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on a local polling or drop off place near you, check out: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place