The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Building Peace Through Self-Awareness and Connection

Natalie Bislamyan, Contributor
November 10, 2024
Natalie Bislamyan
Brie Loskota showcases river exercises from individuals in different locations from the past.

As a researcher with the Center for the Study of Religion and Culture at the University of Notre Dame, peace-building expert Brie Loskota brought extensive knowledge in strengthening communities worldwide at her workshop that offered students hands-on experience in understanding the complexities of building peace across differences.

Loskota co-founded the American Muslim Civic Leadership Institute and led projects with prestigious institutions, including USC and the U.S. Institute of Peace. The workshop began with a fundamental question: “What is peacebuilding?”

Participants talked about equity, safety, harmony and collaboration. However, Loskota asked them to think more about these ideas, especially the balance between equality and difference.

“Peace building means solving injustice and conflict without violence, and it’s based on relationships despite our differences,” Loskota said.

She pointed out a modern issue: people often feel comfortable only with people who share similar views. Using the myth of Narcissus, she warned that self focusing too much can lead to loneliness and downfall.

“One of the oldest stories tells us that being enchanted with your own reflection leads to death,” she said.

A key part of the workshop was the “River Exercise,” which Loskota has done worldwide.

“I’ve done it all over the world,” Loskota said. “In Colombia, on a rooftop in Ramallah, overlooking a beach in Zanzibar, in Morocco, Uganda, Bangkok, Dubai, Nepal, across the US. With participants from dozens of countries.”

Participants drew their life stories as rivers, with islands for important places, positive experiences on the right and challenges on the left. The exercise showed that negative experiences often happened when participants felt powerless, while positive experiences came from their own actions.

The exercise highlighted a key principle of peace-building: knowing yourself is essential for understanding others.

“You cannot do peace building as an intellectual exercise; it is a whole person exercise,” Loskota said. “If you don’t know who you are, you can’t trust yourself in conflict situations.”

As participants shared river stories with their partners, many found unexpected inspiration in their peers’ experiences. Loskota observed that “the story of just someone’s life and how they live is inspirational to you, and the only way you know that is because you bothered to ask.”

The workshop concluded with a powerful message about the importance of personal narratives in peace-building.

“We are social beings, we are social thinkers, we learn from others,” Loskota said.

She explained that understanding and sharing our own stories creates the foundation for meaningful relationships– the true building blocks of peace.

Through practical exercises in listening, reflecting and empathizing, participants learned that peace-building isn’t just about resolving conflicts– it is about creating authentic connections across differences. The workshop demonstrated that peace-building starts with self-awareness and extends through the courage to engage with others’ stories.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Communities
Indian Students Association preparing for Puja on Nov. 2.
Creating a sense of home: Indian Students Association celebrates Diwali
Photo courtesy of Matt Baram.
Hillel 818 Associate Director dies after six year battle with cancer
Diwali 2024: How CSUN Students Can Celebrate The Festival of Lights
Diwali 2024: How CSUN Students Can Celebrate The Festival of Lights
Photo courtesy of M.E.Ch.A de CSUN on instagram @mecha.de.csun
Miccaihuitl: A night of altars, music and ancestral honor at CSUN
Students enrolled in CSUN's new Bachelor of Arts degree in dance rehearse in Redmond Hall at CSUN on Oct. 20, 2024.
CSUN students dance towards a degree
Students dance with joy, arms raised high during Garba Night 2024
Garba Night Unites CSUN community in a celebration of Indian culture
More in News
UNIV 100 freshman planting trees on Manzanita Lawn for urban forest module. (Photo courtesy of Aspen Coty)
Turning a new leaf: Freshman plant trees on Manzanita Lawn
Students wait in line to cast their ballot outside Redwood Hall, Northridge, California on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Big Party, big impact: Students mobilize for Presidential Election Day
The Sundial's coverage of the 2024 Election.
LIVE: ELECTION 2024
Ly Xinzhen Zhangsun (Lydia Xz Brown), attorney, disability rights activist, and founder of The Autistic People of Color Fund, speaks about intersectionality, social justice, and disability rights at Nordhoff Hall on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN launches disability studies minor with a keynote address by Lydia X.Z. Brown
Left to right: Public defenders George A. Turner, Jr., and Ericka J. Wiley are introduced to CSUN faculty and students by Assistant Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies Nalya Rodriguez, at the 'Critical Race Theory, Ethnic Studies & the Criminal Legal System: A Conversation on Justice With Black Public Defenders' event in the Thousand Oaks room of the University Student Union on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.
Voices of change: CSUN Hosts panel on race, justice and the legal system
Katie Karroum, the newly elected Associated Students President for the 2024-2025 school year, sits behind the gavel that will be passed over to her soon for her presidency inside the AS Office on Monday, April 29, 2024. "There will be a plan, but we have to build a foundation for this idea of bridging the gaps between everyone,” said Karroum.
Faculty senate resolution condemns “overly restrictive” Interim Time, Place, and Manner Policy