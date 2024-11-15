DREAM Center shows Undocumented students a pathway to Grad School

With the end of the semester coming soon, the University Student Union (USU) DREAM Center held a Graduate School Exploration Workshop in the East Conference Center’s Tujunga Room on Nov. 7. The event was designed to help undocumented, DACA, mixed-status students and explore their options for graduate school as they complete their undergraduate degree.

The workshop discussed a variety of topics, from the different requirements of being in graduate school to ways to obtain funding and support. Omar Ruvalcaba, an associate professor of psychology at CSUN helped organize the workshop to help motivate attendees to plan for their future. As a first generation college student he encouraged them to consider how they could apply their skills and degrees to promote social justice, especially for communities with limited opportunities.

“We wanted to create this workshop because we have a lot of undocumented students that are interested in going to Graduate School,” said Karen M. Castillo, a student events assistant for the DREAM center. “But there are myths that they can’t do it, but that’s completely false. There are opportunities for the undocumented community to pursue. So we wanted to bring Dr. Ruvalcaba and Isaac on how to navigate them right. I know that students will be at different levels when it comes to pursuing it, so this workshop serves as an overview.”

Attendees represented a range of majors including marketing, computer science and psychology, but shared a common desire to use their skills and experiences to help others in similar situations.

Isaac Bouchard, a psychology master’s student, shared his own experiences with the challenges of finding work as an undocumented individual. Through connecting with the facilities and discussing his situation, Bouchard gained experience and education necessary to advance in his field. He hoped his experiences could guide the attendees in their own journeys.

Another event, the Employment-Based Immigration Options Workshop, will be held on Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom.

Students can also connect with faculty and peers by visiting the DREAM Center at the USU or scheduling an appointment through its website. For more information, the DREAM Center can be reached at (818) 677-7069.