The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Resilience and Growth: Erica Adams’ Journey as a Matador

Devlin Jimenez, Sports Reporter
November 30, 2024
Aliyah Hinckley
Left to right: USC women’s basketball forward-center Rayah Marshall, 13, and guard Avery Howell, 23, defend against CSUN women’s basketball players as CSUN forward Nnenna Orji, 14, makes a screen for guard Erica Adams, 20, to get the ball which is being guarded by Malia Samuels, 10, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

CSUN’s women’s basketball team faced significant challenges during the 2023-24 season, finishing last in the Big West conference with a 3-27 record. However, the addition of Erica Adams from Pacific University emerged as a notable bright spot for the Matadors.

File Photo: Guard Erica Adams, 20, takes the ball up to shoot and gets blocked by Cal State Bakersfield forward Julia Riley, 20, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. (Aliyah Hinckley)

Now in her second season, Adams, a senior guard coming from Oakland, California, is focused on building upon her strong debut year by continuing to develop her skills and growth on the court.

Adams’ perspective on her time at CSUN is candid and reflective. She described it as, “a rollercoaster ride, but a learning experience.”

Her inaugural season as a Matador exemplified those words. The team started the year with a dominant win over Utah State, where Adams showed off her scoring ability by dropping her season high 17 points while adding two assists and three rebounds to the box score. However, after a follow-up home victory against Seattle University, the team nosedived. CSUN would drop the next 26 games in a row, before winning a close overtime contest against UC Davis late in the season to snap the losing streak.

Reflecting on her transfer from Pacific, where she had earned a spot on the All-WCC Freshman team, Adams approached her new opportunity at CSUN with an open mind.

“I was excited for a clean state and a fresh start. I didn’t come in with any expectations really, just to go out and play hard,” Adams said.

True to her words, Adams made a significant impact in her first year at CSUN. She led the team in average minutes played per game (31.4) and total assists (63), while also tying for second in points per game (8.8).

Her journey as a Matador hasn’t just been about personal growth and development as a basketball player; it was also about mental fortitude. She emphasized that one of the most crucial lessons learned from last season was to have a short memory.

CSUN senior guard Erica Adams, 20, guards against La Sierra’s guard Kaydn Mew on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena at Northridge, Calif. (Matthew Gonzalez)

As she begins her second season with the Matadors, the team’s performance has mirrored the previous year’s start. They began strongly with victories against La Sierra and Utah State but have unfortunately dropped four consecutive games, with three of those losses occurring on the road. Despite the team’s struggles, Adams continues to show promise, averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds through the first six games.

Even though her time at CSUN so far hasn’t necessarily been a winning experience, Adams still enjoys a lot of what Matador basketball has to offer.

“The atmosphere, our fan base, the support from the administration and all the resources that we have has totally contributed to me having a positive experience,” Adams said.

The win-loss record doesn’t tell the full story of Adams’ career at CSUN. Her impact on the court has been instrumental in giving this organization the power to at least compete with other teams in their conference.

With a majority of the 2024-25 season left to be played, the Matadors are hoping that this year can yield different results from the previous campaign.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Speakers, Madison Trujillo and Matthew Miehe, introducing themselves at the Northridge Review Launch Party and moderating the contributors reciting their work.
Northridge Review’s Launch Party Showcases Riveting Stories From the CSUN Community
Left to right: USC's forward center Rayah Marshall, 13, and guard JuJu Watkins try to defend as CSUN center Yves Cox, 5, sets a screen on Watkins, leaving guard-forward Jenna Kilty, 0, open to shoot at the three-point line on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
From Early Highs to Growing Pains, CSUN Women’s Basketball Navigates First Hurdles
A.S. chair of diversity, equity and inclusion Omar Jwainat, Deaf CSUNians' Vice President Martha Jaimes-Suazo, guest speaker Zachary Lotane and students strike a funny pose on Thursday, Nov. 21
‘Deaf people do not need to be fixed’: students strengthen understanding during AS DEI week
CSUN Therapist Amy Rosenblatt helping student at Trans Day of Remembrance event outside the USU on Nov. 20,2024.
Pride Center remembers transgender lives during awareness week
Comrades of the Freedom Socialist Party attending a Post Election: A Call To Action event on Nov. 16.
Activists gather at Solidarity Hall LA to address post-election concerns
Kayla Rodriguez Hau and other members going over upcoming community service options, from Cora's Crafts Holiday Drive to Hermanas Sending Letters to Santa
Three clubs, one purpose: CSUN Latine Heritage clubs unite for Friendsgiving in Chicano House
More in Sports
Head coach Aquiles Montoya speaks with the CSUN women's volleyball team during a timeout during the game against UC San Diego at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. on Saturday, October 12, 2024.
Final Stretch: Women's Volleyball Embraces It's Final Road Trip
CSUN Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Courtesy of CSUN Athletics
CSUN announces 2025 Hall of Fame class
Photo Courtesy of CSUN Athletics; Women's Tennis Team Shot
Coach Victor Talks Women’s Tennis Fall Season
The Women's Volleyball team react to Amaris Smith, 7, setting up her team for a set point in the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, November 16th.
Matadors come from behind to clinch Senior Day Victory
File Photo: The CSUN men’s soccer team huddles while Coach Terry Davila talks to them at Performance Soccer Field on Sunday, Sept. 22.
Men’s Soccer Program looks to Rebuild after Tough Season
Matador guard, PJ Fuller II (center), 4, shoots the basketball over Nobel Knights Immanuel Lewis, 14, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
CSUN runs away with win in home opener vs. Nobel University