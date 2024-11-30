Resilience and Growth: Erica Adams’ Journey as a Matador

CSUN’s women’s basketball team faced significant challenges during the 2023-24 season, finishing last in the Big West conference with a 3-27 record. However, the addition of Erica Adams from Pacific University emerged as a notable bright spot for the Matadors.

Now in her second season, Adams, a senior guard coming from Oakland, California, is focused on building upon her strong debut year by continuing to develop her skills and growth on the court.

Adams’ perspective on her time at CSUN is candid and reflective. She described it as, “a rollercoaster ride, but a learning experience.”

Her inaugural season as a Matador exemplified those words. The team started the year with a dominant win over Utah State, where Adams showed off her scoring ability by dropping her season high 17 points while adding two assists and three rebounds to the box score. However, after a follow-up home victory against Seattle University, the team nosedived. CSUN would drop the next 26 games in a row, before winning a close overtime contest against UC Davis late in the season to snap the losing streak.

Reflecting on her transfer from Pacific, where she had earned a spot on the All-WCC Freshman team, Adams approached her new opportunity at CSUN with an open mind.

“I was excited for a clean state and a fresh start. I didn’t come in with any expectations really, just to go out and play hard,” Adams said.

True to her words, Adams made a significant impact in her first year at CSUN. She led the team in average minutes played per game (31.4) and total assists (63), while also tying for second in points per game (8.8).

Her journey as a Matador hasn’t just been about personal growth and development as a basketball player; it was also about mental fortitude. She emphasized that one of the most crucial lessons learned from last season was to have a short memory.

As she begins her second season with the Matadors, the team’s performance has mirrored the previous year’s start. They began strongly with victories against La Sierra and Utah State but have unfortunately dropped four consecutive games, with three of those losses occurring on the road. Despite the team’s struggles, Adams continues to show promise, averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds through the first six games.

Even though her time at CSUN so far hasn’t necessarily been a winning experience, Adams still enjoys a lot of what Matador basketball has to offer.

“The atmosphere, our fan base, the support from the administration and all the resources that we have has totally contributed to me having a positive experience,” Adams said.

The win-loss record doesn’t tell the full story of Adams’ career at CSUN. Her impact on the court has been instrumental in giving this organization the power to at least compete with other teams in their conference.

With a majority of the 2024-25 season left to be played, the Matadors are hoping that this year can yield different results from the previous campaign.