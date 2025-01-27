The student media organization of California State University Northridge

CSUN’s Music Department is in perfect harmony with success

Yulissa Garcia, Events Editor
January 27, 2025
Aliyah Hinckley
Student violinists perform in the Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall in Dec. 2024.

Billboard’s Top Music Business Schools list recognized California State University, Northridge for the third consecutive year, for its successful music program.

The program, established 30 years ago, reflects CSUN’s ongoing commitment to preparing students for careers in an ever-evolving music industry.

“It would have been longer if we had put our word out there,” said Andrew Surmani, a music professor at CSUN who teaches music industry studies and the history of jazz and pop music. “Sometimes we’re spending so much time trying to educate our students that we don’t put as much energy on the outward marketing.”

CSUN’s music program has a unique teaching method, offering music composition and performance courses. The Music Industry Studies program, particularly, has been recognized for its ability to prepare students with technical and entrepreneurial skills.

“Our main goal is to prepare our students to become successful and to enter the music industry,” said Surmani. “We have so many alumni working in all the major music industry companies that you can think of, and not only here, but all over the world.”

Professor Andrew Surmani teaches the Music Industry Foundations course in Cypress Hall in Dec. 2024 (Aliyah Hinckley)

The department has produced a growing roster of successful alumni with impactful careers in companies like Amazon, Apple Music, Disney, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Netflix and Pandora. Many also work for the three largest record labels: Universal, Sony and Warner.

One alumnus, now employed at Warner Records, recently contacted Surmani, thanking him and the music department after he received his first platinum plaque for a track called “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims.

Surmani claims the focus on experiential learning, especially in the undergraduate program, is what sets CSUN’s music program unique from others. Students manage a record label called VOVE, where they go out, search for talent and help them produce their album. The label’s mission is “to help artists develop their sound and elevate their presence in the local music scene and beyond.”

The label has plans for expansion as new professor, Seven Bailey, takes over. “He’s going to have them help with the touring and maybe some copyright administration. He has some great plans to expand that program,” said Surmani.

Surmani, Bailey and other professors have developed close relationships with executives in the music industry. They are brought in as guest speakers to talk to the students about their futures in the music industry with some advice and words of wisdom.

“We’re out there networking. So the reputation is strong because those that hire our students know that they have the important knowledge that they’ll need in order to succeed,” Surmani said.

Professor Andrew Surmani answers students’ questions during his Music Industry Foundation lecture inside Cypress Hall in Dec. 2024. (Aliyah Hinckley)

The program is designed to help students grow in areas of real-world application. “They learn about it and then they apply it,” said Bailey. “From contracts, contract negotiations, even dealing with artists, artists being A&Rs, artist repertory, producers and marketers.”

CSUN’s affordability is another draw for new students.

“Compared to schools like USC, UCLA and Cal Arts, the price is crazy,” said CSUN music major Ismael Lorzo. “If you want to get the same education, you can [receive it] here. It’s relatively cheaper.”

Lorzo also highlighted the music program and the sense of community it has provided him since he transferred to CSUN in 2020.

“There’s a bunch of resources here when it comes to teachers and faculty. If I need a question about anything, they’re more than welcome to help me,” said Lorzo. “Not only are the faculty and professors kind, the students here are kind as well. Everyone here is super down to help and teach each other.”

CSUN’s music program ranks as one of the best music business schools, solidifying its standing as a center for musical innovation and creativity and attracting students worldwide to its vibrant campus in the heart of Southern California. CSUN remains a top choice for prospective music professionals because it blends innovation, academic distinction, and industry relevance.

