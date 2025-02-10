Welcome Black 2025: Fostering Student Connections

Over a hundred students gathered in the Northridge Center at the University Student Union, accompanied by music and tables from different clubs and organizations to celebrate Welcome Black. As part of CSUN’s Cultural Welcome series, the Black House hosted Welcome Black on Feb. 6 to present students with the opportunity to connect and build a long lasting community with one another.

“For all of our cultural welcomes, we can connect students with the resources, the clubs, the organizations and faculty on campus. For today’s event, which is ‘Welcome Black,’ we’re gearing more so towards the African American and African population and culture,” said Trinity Coston, student events assistant for the Equity Diversity and Inclusion Department.

Many on-campus communities and centers, including the University Counseling Services, Oasis Wellness Center, Career Center, Black Student Union, and fraternities and sororities, had tables with staff eager to share information and souvenirs with visitors.

Students in attendance were asked to sign in for Bingo cards in return. These cards encouraged students to talk to staff at each table and learn more about what each has to offer. Students who visited the various tables listed on the card received stamps. Once completed, student participants were entered in the event’s giveaway competition.

“This will be my sixth time coming to this event. I’ve been going ever since I was a freshman. I’m a junior now,” said Charlie Givings, Career Center Counseling program assistant. “I always love coming to Welcome Black because it’s really just a way for all Black students at CSUN to come and interact and find out about all of their resources, opportunities and organizations that they can join.”

Givings was a part of the Career Center’s information table and had previously visited Welcome Black events solely as a student.

“I think the community at Welcome Black too is just very fulfilling and fun. I’ve actually met some of my current friends at Welcome Black a previous semester and we’re super-duper close. I’m glad that I also got to do it from a tabling perspective as well because- as a student when you don’t know your resources– it can be really difficult to figure out where you fit in,” said Givings.

“But getting to look at Black students now that are coming to CSUN and being like, ‘I didn’t know we had this’ or ‘I didn’t know this was a thing,’ it’s honestly really fulfilling and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

The Northridge Center was filled with students talking and hanging out with one another, accompanied by a dedicated DJ playing music throughout the event. Near the end of the event, many attendees, clubs and staff alike began a group dance in which everyone was free to participate.

“I just love being around people that look like me and getting to socialize and talk to people [and] dance with people. I really enjoyed this event. This is now my fourth time at Welcome Black. I loved it,” said CSUN student Lailah Harrison.

To find out more about upcoming events from the Black House, you can find their Instagram page here.