The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Veteran Resources at The Blend

Lilith Garcia, Reporter
February 12, 2025
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose

Every month, the Veterans Resource Center (VRC) hosts an event called “The Blend,” where a community organization showcases resources for student veterans.
“Our Blend event is a variety of on and off-campus organizations that come to the Veterans Resource Center to the table and basically to just highlight the resources that are available on campus or off campus for our student veterans, following our mission to provide the opportunity for CSUN veterans, reservists, national guard members and their dependents to engage in resources that both foster personal and professional development,” said Roy Ng-Jaramillo, the VRC’s Supervisor.
The VRC provides different resources each month, and this month’s community partner was the Chatsworth Vet Center.
“These resources can range in a wide variety, so, for example, today we have Chatsworth Vet Center where one of their focuses is rehabilitation counseling, so if a student veteran was seeking that kind of service, that’s someone that they could reach out to and get more resources,” said Ng-Jaramillo.
For some student veterans, like Calista “Callie” Ahmadi, events like “The Blend” are not only a way to learn about new resources they can use but also to network and meet new people who can help them build a community after graduation.
Ahmadi, a senior and a business law major, has been using the VRC to network since she transferred to CSUN.
“It’s provided a lot of, not just resources that I’ve been able to use this semester, but also different contacts and networking that’s happened through the semester and I’ve met people that I’m sure when I leave, I’ll be able to continue to reach out to and show other people as well,” said Ahmadi.
For Ahmadi, another helpful thing the VRC has helped her is meeting new friends and building a community.
“I’ve loved it and have been using it since I became a student here, and it’s been super helpful and not just the resources but the VRC and like introducing me to other friends in a similar community and similar mindset,” stated Ahmadi.
Student veterans are encouraged to visit the VRC with questions, helpful resources, or just to say hello.
The upcoming dates for “The Blend” at the VRC are Wednesdays, March 5, and April 2.
The VRC is located in the University Student Union, between the Student Recreation Center and the computer lab.
For more information about events and resources, visit their website.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
CSUN sprinter Wyatt Wiggins Jr. taking off at the beginning of a race.
CSUN takes home five individual wins in Wolf Pack Classic
From Left, Gant-Britton, Cedric Hackett, Nyasha Masenda, Thabiso Masenda, Jordan Bass, Shirley Neal, and Maureen Elias present at the AfroCentric Style talk on Feb 5 at CSUN's Lake Terrace Room
Emmy Award Winner - Shirley Neal Explores Black Identity in Pop Culture @ CSUN
Get creative at the Creative Maker studio
Get creative at the Creative Maker studio
A student meets talks about services at Welcome Black Week. Northridge, Calif. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Welcome Black 2025: Fostering Student Connections
Ballet Folklorico Aztlan de CSUN dancers at Cultural Welcomes Bienvenida.
Embracing community at Bienvenida
Matadors tennis player Victoria Santibañez Luna (left) volleys the ball over the net at the CSUN Tennis Complex in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
CSUN Women’s Tennis Looking Ahead Towards Big West Play
More in News
The Glenn Omatsu House on the campus of California State University, Northridge, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. Closed last semester for renovations, it will host the Omatsu House Welcome Back BBQ next Wednesday. (Michael Goldsmith)
AASPP celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander communities
Free CSUN Counseling
Mental health matters: Free counseling services
Protestors congregate on the 101 Freeway during a protest of President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
‘La raza unida, jamás será vencida’
Children dance in Downtown Arcadia in lion costumes for the city's 2nd Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Feb. 2, 2025.
Arcadia raises $100,000 for Eaton Fire relief
Protesters walk down the onramp to the 101 Freeway during a protest against deportation and I.C.E raids.
LA Protests and 'A Day Without Immigrants'
Community members learn about the plants and sustainability during the MLK Day of Service on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at the CSUN G.A.R.D.E.N.
Students plant seeds for MLK Day of Service