Veteran Resources at The Blend

Every month, the Veterans Resource Center (VRC) hosts an event called “The Blend,” where a community organization showcases resources for student veterans.

“Our Blend event is a variety of on and off-campus organizations that come to the Veterans Resource Center to the table and basically to just highlight the resources that are available on campus or off campus for our student veterans, following our mission to provide the opportunity for CSUN veterans, reservists, national guard members and their dependents to engage in resources that both foster personal and professional development,” said Roy Ng-Jaramillo, the VRC’s Supervisor.

The VRC provides different resources each month, and this month’s community partner was the Chatsworth Vet Center.

“These resources can range in a wide variety, so, for example, today we have Chatsworth Vet Center where one of their focuses is rehabilitation counseling, so if a student veteran was seeking that kind of service, that’s someone that they could reach out to and get more resources,” said Ng-Jaramillo.

For some student veterans, like Calista “Callie” Ahmadi, events like “The Blend” are not only a way to learn about new resources they can use but also to network and meet new people who can help them build a community after graduation.

Ahmadi, a senior and a business law major, has been using the VRC to network since she transferred to CSUN.

“It’s provided a lot of, not just resources that I’ve been able to use this semester, but also different contacts and networking that’s happened through the semester and I’ve met people that I’m sure when I leave, I’ll be able to continue to reach out to and show other people as well,” said Ahmadi.

For Ahmadi, another helpful thing the VRC has helped her is meeting new friends and building a community.

“I’ve loved it and have been using it since I became a student here, and it’s been super helpful and not just the resources but the VRC and like introducing me to other friends in a similar community and similar mindset,” stated Ahmadi.

Student veterans are encouraged to visit the VRC with questions, helpful resources, or just to say hello.

The upcoming dates for “The Blend” at the VRC are Wednesdays, March 5, and April 2.

The VRC is located in the University Student Union, between the Student Recreation Center and the computer lab.

For more information about events and resources, visit their website.