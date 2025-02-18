The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Christian McBride’s Ursa Major takes on The Soraya

Aldo Emanuel, Reporter
February 18, 2025
Luis Luque
Christian McBride performs with his quartet Ursa Major — Michael King (keyboard), Savannah Harris (drums), Nicole Glover (saxophone), Ely Perlman (guitar) in The Soraya Jazz Club during the fourth annual Jazz at Naz festival Feb 2025.

After a full day of providing jazz clinics to local high school bands and students from the CSUN jazz program, nine-time Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride and his newest quintet, Ursa Major, performed both original works and known pieces at The Soraya Jazz Club on Feb. 7 and 8.

This evening soirée showcased McBride on bass, Michael King on keys, Savannah Harris on drums, Nicole Glover on saxophone and Ely Perlman on guitar.

Within most of the songs performed, each member of the quintet ripped through their own solos. Advanced polyrhythms, complex chord progressions and tight improvisation were on full display for the attendees, many of whom are avid jazz aficionados.

“Sometimes at these kinds of events where there’s a guest artist, that artist is usually incredible and the rest of the musicians are alright,” Claremont College jazz-saxophonist Nurlan Gnadinger said. “But in this one, all five of them were off-the-charts good.”

Some folks in attendance have worked with McBride in the past. Greg Swiller, a former freelance jazz musician and former attendee of a McBride workshop, reflected on the bassist’s impact.

“In 2001 at a Stanford jazz workshop for McBride’s combo, and there I was at the feet of the master,” Swiller said. “He was sort of like an older brother type.”

Swiller noted that McBride is an important figure in bridging the gap between younger generations and the contemporary jazz that he has pioneered. The ages of people in the audience varied widely, from high schoolers to an older gentleman reminiscing with his friend about the days he would go to jazz clubs in Los Angeles during the 1960s.

Christian McBride (bass) and Ursa Major — Michael King (keyboard), Savannah Harris (drums), Nicole Glover (saxophone), Ely Perlman (guitar) perform in The Soraya Jazz Club during the fourth annual Jazz at Naz festival Feb 2025. (Luis Luque)

One of the stand-out moments of the night’s performance came when Perlman, Ursa Major’s guitarist, pulled out some audio looping-wizardry to kick off his own composition, called “Elevation.” Perlman fluttered through scales while recording them on a loop, reversed and slowed the loop down and then proceeded to solo over the ethereal backing track he had just created on the spot.

“If I could describe it in one word, it would be floating,” Gnadinger said. “It sounded like another planet, and he was taking us there.”

“This song is by the late, great Chick Corea,” McBride announced, before starting the song “La Fiesta,” a trio piece where McBride would play the bass almost like a flamenco guitar. The trio was performed by McBride, Harris and King. Hannah Price, a bassist in the audience, noted McBride’s unique sound on their shared instrument.

“A lot of people underestimate upright-bass as an instrument, especially in its capacity as a more lyrical instrument,” Price said. “What I really like about McBride is his expression on bass, it sounds like he’s singing through the instrument.”

As the evening concluded, McBride and Ursa Major received a standing ovation from the crowd, affirming the bassist’s ongoing ability to bridge generations as through being an educator, band leader and a generational musician.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Culture
The Roland Stage in the Sonic Playground exhibit at the Grammy Museum on Thursday, February 13, 2025.
Press Preview: Grammy Museum brings music creation to the youth in a new exhibit
An illustration of Kendrick Lamar wearing a white robe, with people in blue paisley outfits to the left of him and people in red outs with the American flag design on it to the right of him.
Review: Kendrick Lamar Kills Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Man plays black grand piano in a recital room while images on projector are playing behind him
Paul Barnes Blends Piano and Chant in Tribute
Four people sitting on chairs on a stage, Man on the right Is wearing a black jacket and black pants, Both woman in the middle are wearing a black shirt and black pants, Man on the left is wearing a striped shirt with gray pants
"If I ever only talk to myself about my work, it’s never going to go very far"
From Left, Gant-Britton, Cedric Hackett, Nyasha Masenda, Thabiso Masenda, Jordan Bass, Shirley Neal, and Maureen Elias present at the AfroCentric Style talk on Feb 5 at CSUN's Lake Terrace Room
Emmy Award Winner - Shirley Neal Explores Black Identity in Pop Culture @ CSUN
"Manzanita" (2024) oil and paint stick on canvas by Jacqueline Valenzuela.
CSUN Art Galleries celebrate Chicanas with “Bajitas y Suavecitas” exhibit
More in Featured
Mikayla Carmen prepares to swing during a game against Seattle University at Matador Diamond on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. The Matadors lost 6-2.
Matadors look to improve performance post-CSUN Matador Classic
Sofie Korhonian, student activities director of the CSUN Accounting Association, blows bubbles during the student organization’s “Valentine Gram Making” event on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, Calif. The event was held in Bookstein Hall on the campus of California State University, Northridge, and open to both members of the club as well as others in the Matador community.
CSUN Accounting Association kicks off Valentine’s Day Event
Softball player wearing a red and white jersey, swinging a black bat to a yellow softball
CSUN softball falls short in home loss to Seattle
Man with beard wearing a red CSUN jersey is cheering
Matadors hold off Warriors for fifth consecutive win
Group of men half wearing all white and half wearing all black are cheering and clapping
Column: CSUN men’s basketball on the verge of historical season
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Opinion: Death of Democracy and the Democratic Party
More in Uncategorized
Man wearing a red and white jersey is holding an orange basketball, Another man wearing a green and gold jersey is in front of him
CSUN men’s basketball defeats Cal Poly in comeback thriller
A man wearing red and white jersey is hugging a man wearing a red jersey
Column: CSUN men’s volleyball win five straight
The Glenn Omatsu House on the campus of California State University, Northridge, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. Closed last semester for renovations, it will host the Omatsu House Welcome Back BBQ next Wednesday. (Michael Goldsmith)
AASPP celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander communities
CSUN forward Grady Lewis going up for a dunk vs. Cal Poly on Dec. 7, 2024
CSUN’s defense stands tall, shuts down CSUB in rematch win
Illustration by Tania Huerta
Opinion: New Year’s resolutions are an excuse to not change
January 2025 - Volume 65 Issue 4