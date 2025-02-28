Shakespeare with a twist: CSUN’s hip take on Romeo & Juliet

“Romeo & Juliet” debuted its first showing this past weekend with back-to-back sold out performances. Written by William Shakespeare, this production was directed by Melissa Chalsma, artistic director at Independent Shakespeare Co, with a modern twist, featuring CSUN theater students.

Presented by the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication Department of Theatre, the production opened on Feb. 21 and ran through Feb. 23 at the Little Theatre in Nordhoff Hall. The performance had a run time of 90 minutes.

The stage design, created by scenic designer BinhAn Nguyen, took a fresh approach to the classic setting. Blue and green lighting, curated by Claire Chrzan, set the mood as the audience found their seats.

In the opening of the scene, the cast appeared on stage, introducing themselves through movement and choreography. As the setting transitioned into the party scene, where Romeo and Juliet first meet, the storyline picked up with funky music and lively choreography by J’aime Morrison. The scene was filled with celebration, drama and of course, love at first sight.

Designed by Yasamin Sarabipour, the wardrobe blended both modern and vintage styles, featuring baggy jeans, leather pants and sparkling shirts with a hint of vintage-inspired influences.

Throughout the show, the audience engaged with laughter and applause as the actors entertained with charisma, comedy and passion. The chemistry between leads, with Thomas Cargin as Romeo and Paige Shelafoe as Juliet, was undeniably convincing.

The kiss they shared on stage was passionate and drew reactions from the audience, including shouts of “oohs” and “ahhs,” along with many whistles.

The leads shared their experience on how they built the on-stage chemistry, as well as technique they used to prepare for this great opportunity.

“I was very shy. I refused to speak to Thomas for the entirety of the first week,” Shelafoe said.

“It took the second week for me to actually say something to him. But once we started talking, it kinda felt so easy and very flowy.”

The cast had approximately two months to prepare, develop chemistry and build a supportive community. After experiencing the impact of the L.A. fires, they had to quickly shift into Shakespeare mode to get ready for this production. “The process of coming into it was a bit odd,” Cargin said. “And then once we got into the theatre itself and we started to actually spend time with each other, Paige suggested we do this exercise where we look into each other’s eyes for five minutes, and it was the longest five minutes of my life, but it really helped.”

Assistant Director Hasmik Sargsyan shared her own experience in the preparation of the process.

“The process of this was very charming, wonderful. The actors are so hardworking – They were very prepared,” Sargsyan said. “They are fast learners I would say, and it’s great to work with people who are ready to get into it, and really do their best.”

In addition to enjoying the time spent with students, Sargsyan also worked closely alongside Melissa Chalsma, the show’s director.

“I got to work with Melissa Chalsma and just working with her taught me so much,” Sargsyan said. “This was very much a learning experience for me and working next to her really taught me a lot about directing because that is something that I also want to do later on in my future.”

Chalsma shared her experience on working with the cast and how challenges can turn out to be the highlight when producing a show. According to Chalsma, the student performers were dedicated to their performances and worked diligently to comprehend the poetic framework of the play. In rehearsals, Chalsma felt inspired by the “collaboration with students.”

Though, as with any production, a great amount of effort and practice went into the seamless performance.

“Well, the challenges were the same as with every production of a Shakespeare play. We always have to work hard to make the language clear and lyrical. But that challenge is also, for me, the most fun,” Chalsma said.

The performance ended with a standing ovation, accompanied by cheerful shouts and loud applause.

The final run of shows will take place Feb. 27 through March 2 at the Little Theatre located in the Nordoff Hall.

More information about the show can be found on the CSUN’s website and tickets on their ticketing page.