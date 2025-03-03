Column: CSUN men’s volleyball is chasing immortalit

The CSUN men’s volleyball team has been on fire thus far in the 2025 season and is on pace to go down as one of the greatest teams in CSUN history. However, the real test of the Matadors’ greatness will be the back half of their schedule and the start of conference play.

This year’s team has the best record through 14 games since the 2009 team, which set the Matadors’ all-time win record at 24. The apparent connection between the two teams is CSUN head coach Theo Edwards, who led the Matadors as an outside hitter from 2008 to 2010.

Edwards spoke about what it means to him to have been so involved with these two great teams.

“I’m proud of our team. I’m proud of the effort they’re putting in and the confidence they have in each other and their coaching staff. It’s a special thing to be a part of,” Edwards said.

He noted that despite similar achievements on the court, the ‘09 and ‘25 teams aren’t comparable.

“There is no comparison. I think this group is special, top to bottom this is probably one of the most unique groups we’ve ever had and I’m excited to see where they end,” Edwards said.

While the two teams might not compare in Edwards’s eyes, the stat sheet tells a different story. When adjusted for the number of games each season, CSUN is currently on pace in all statistical categories with the 09’ team, both in season totals and pre-set data.

Despite their success, the Matadors are not paying attention to the chatter surrounding their historical precedence and instead focus on the back half of their schedule.

“I think a lot of the stuff that we’ve dealt with is how we gain experience,” Edwards said. “Some of the trials and tribulations, the losses to USC and UCLA, you know the areas where you falter tend to be the areas where you can grow. I think we take all the stuff we’ve done this year, bring it into the Big West [games] and see what we can do.”

CSUN’s roster has an outstanding balance of youth and experience. However, some of its key contributors are first-year students, and this will be their first time playing against conference opponents.

The team’s senior setter, Donovan Constable, explained the message in the locker room ahead of conference play.

“The Big West is the best conference in the country. We’re gonna play against some of the best players in the world for our age, but it’s just [about] playing our style of game. If we play our style of volleyball, we’re going to get the results we want,” Constable said.

First-year students like Joao Favarim, Stilian Delibosov and Joao Avila are in for a challenging introduction to conference matchups. The back half of CSUN’s schedule is highlighted by home-and-home games vs. No. 1 Long Beach State, No. 4 Hawai’i and No. 3 UC Irvine.

CSUN is halfway through a potentially historic season, but the most challenging part of its journey is about to begin. The team’s first conference game will be on Wednesday, March 5, against LBSU at 6 p.m. at the Premier America Credit Union Arena. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.