CSUN Opera showcases two classic opera performances

Nicole Paquette, Reporter
April 23, 2025

The Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall slowly filled with people waiting to see “The Threepenny Opera” and “The Old Maid & The Thief” by the CSUN Department of Music. The opera had a four-day run from April 3 to April 6.

The acting in the two performances is known as soap opera realism and heightened realism acting styles. Realism focuses on a realistic portrayal of regular, everyday life. Heightened realism embraces the dramatics of theater and is exaggerated.

Both performances were set in the 1950s, showing the social impact on middle-class individuals.

“The Threepenny Opera” is performed on stage in the Shigemi Matsumoto in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Shant Voskanian)

“The Threepenny Opera” is a satire about the post-war rise of capitalism that includes crime lord Macheath, played by Timothy Simon, who seeks to turn his illegal empire into a legitimate business.

The story focuses on Macheath marrying the young Polly Peachum, played by Chelsy Cordon. Her father, Jonathan Peachum, is enraged about who she has chosen to marry. Polly’s father, played by Kelvin Li, decides to take matters into his own hands, attempting to have Macheath hanged. However, this proves to be a more difficult feat than he had thought.

The show was a cat-and-mouse game of who could be more successful and who would go to jail first.

“I really liked this opera,” said audience member Anna Panczel. “I enjoyed how the cast had given it their all with their amazing voices and wonderful storytelling. I would definitely watch it again.”

The next portion of this opera was “The Old Maid and the Thief.” This story focused on gossip and secrets in a quiet town.

“Act 2: Interlude A Street Corner” in the Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Shant Voskanian)

A middle-aged woman, Miss Todd, played by Kristin McGinnis, spends her time gossiping with another “spinster,” Miss Pinkerton, played by Fantasia Guerra-Rivera. Miss Todd’s world changes when a beggar comes to her door needing help. She soon learns the beggar is an escaped convict and has to change her ways to keep him around. She must navigate a whirlwind of problems, secrets, and lies.

“I thought this was an interesting take on how a woman would deal with a criminal in their house,” said audience member Tommy Muñoz. “I enjoyed this fast-paced and dramatic opera.”

Stage director Dylan Thomas said in both operas that some characters are highly unlikable, and these characters have no true redeeming qualities. Thomas believes that this is a take on how mankind has its weaknesses and strengths.

For more information on future Music Department events, visit their event page.

