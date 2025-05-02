The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Matadors Giddy Up For Matachella

Emily Maciel, Senior Reporter
May 2, 2025
Matthew Gonzalez
CSUN student Kori Higgins performs a rap song during the Matachella event at the campus housing apartments in Northridge, Calif., on Thursday, April. 24.

CSUN student housing residents gathered on April 24 for a fun night at an exclusive western-themed event held at the student housing sports lawn. Matachella is an annual event that’s only open to current residents.

“If you’re living in student housing and you’re our age, you can be prone to loneliness or being by yourself a lot, this just brings everybody together,” said Brent Klemer, Cinema and Television Arts major.

The Resident Halls Association (RHA) encouraged students to wear their best Western gear and embrace the theme.

RHA president Christian Loza said the main idea behind the theme was inspired by looking at past event archives and trying to bring back Western tradition.

“It’s kinda like our end of the year send off to all the residents,” Loza said.

Loza explained that this event is available only to residents due to the limited funding that the RHA receives.

Students Jaime Fender and Max Mercado make friendship bracelets during Matachella at the campus housing apartments in Northridge, Calif., on Thursday, April. 24. (Matthew Gonzalez)

Activities such as decorating tote bags, bracelet making, henna tattoos, lawn games, caricature drawings, food trucks, a photo booth and talent show were set up for students to enjoy.

“It’s a really great way where we’re directly in our community and get to mingle with our residents directly,” said Loza

Film major Kaelyn Bassett attended Matachella for the first time and could not wait to see what the night had in store after grabbing her free food and standing in line for a henna tattoo.

She appreciated that resident-only events allow seeing familiar faces within the student housing community.

“It’s definitely nice seeing people that I know that live on campus…it’s an opportunity to meet people that you live with within the community,” Bassett said.

The lineup of activities was promoted leading up to the event, but the RHA surprised the students with a live petting zoo and an In-N-Out food truck, both of which were major hits.

Returning to Matachella for the second time was public health major RJ Santos, who said this Spring event was better than the first one he attended.

“They got more activities than before, they have new ones,” he said.

DJ Julian Keyz played the tunes before it was time for the talent show performers to put on their best act.

Like other students, film major Edgar Perez ranked Matachella in the top three events for student housing residents.

“I think it’s nice for them [RHA] to have fun special events for us just because we’re always here. I think it’s nice because you know we’re really a community and we’re always here 24/7,” Perez said.

For more information on future RHA events, visit their website.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
BREAKING: CSUN Confirms SEVIS Status Reinstated for International Students
BREAKING: CSUN Confirms SEVIS Status Reinstated for International Students
Students take a 360 selfie during the Night Market in the University Student Union in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, April 18, 2025.
The Annual Night Market Lights up the USU
EOP students decorate canvases and eat snacks at the annual egg hunt in Matador Square on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Hoppy Vibes at EOP's annual Egg Hunt
Silver Honda sedan sitting on the second floor of the G3 parking garage on CSUN's campus after a fire broke out under the hood in Northridge, Calif. on April 29, 2025.
Breaking: Vehicle fire in CSUN G3 parking
Confirmed SEVIS Terminations for International Students at CSUN
Confirmed SEVIS Terminations for International Students at CSUN
Sr. Director, Consumer Public Relations and CSUN alumnus Melissa England from the Wonderful Company is interviewed by CSUN's PRSSA Co-President Emma Galloway at the PRSSA student conference portion of the PRSA Western District Conference at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.
CSUN PRSSA Shapes the Next Generation in PR