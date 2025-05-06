A powerful performance: Matilda the Musical takes the stage

“Matilda the Musical” wrapped its final performance with multiple sold-out shows and buzzworthy momentum from positive reviews. Directed by Garry Lennon, the production was based on Roald Dahl’s novel “Matilda.” The show featured a live orchestra, conducted by music director Greg Nabours.

Presented by the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication Department of Theatre, the production opened April 18 and ended April 26 at the Campus Theatre in Nordhoff Hall. The running time was 2 hours and 30 minutes, with an intermission where chocolate cake was served.

The opening scene set an upbeat tone, featuring childlike characters dressed as Power Rangers, ballerinas in tutus, clowns and soldiers. With lively dancing and singing, the performance took a comical approach. Laughter and applause filled the theatre as an opening dance routine choreographed by Luke Smith was performed.

Children’s drawings adorned the background with dynamic sets created by scenic designer Mark Mendelson. The cast and production worked collaboratively to create a multidimensional show.

Lennon, a professor and executive director of the Teenage Drama Workshop in CSUN’s Theatre Department, shared his experience with storytelling throughout the production.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to explore the storytelling aspects of the script. It’s traditionally staged with young children as the little kids – although the big kids are usually played by adults,” said Lennon.

He further discussed the depth of the production and the collaborative experience he encountered working with students.

“The story deals with some pretty dark issues, and I thought the university students would be able to access that depth of the material but also be playful and authentically childlike,” Lennon said. “That’s been the biggest challenge for us, keeping the performance rooted in honesty rather than acting like kids.”

The main character, Matilda, was played by CSUN student Georgia Besnillian. Besnillian said she enjoyed interacting with the audience and seeing her hard work pay off on stage.

“Getting to have an audience there and getting the reactions for the things we were doing for weeks is really uplifting and really fun to work off of,” Besnillian said.

As the production progressed, the stage transitioned to a classroom with a large chalkboard at the top of the stage. The audience burst into applause when Miss Agatha Trunchbull, played by Francisco Martinez, made her entrance.

Martinez, a student at CSUN, explained the process of staying in character during his opening scene while sitting on a moving set.

“At first, I didn’t really know how it was going to happen, and they had mentioned they had to use oxygen canisters that had hydraulic sets to help move these big pieces,” Martinez said. “It took some getting used to because they had to move me while I was on it, and I had to get a grasp.”

Trunchbull and Matilda shared many intense scenes, along with other cast members, with ears being stretched, hair being pulled and chocolate cake being stuffed into the mouths of students. The production was filled with unforgettable and entertaining moments.

Hanna Brown, who played Mrs. Wormwood, described the show in one word: “resilient.”

“It is a show about resilience, and it is a show that requires resilience from those working on it,” Brown said. “It is not a show that one can just get through – it demands attention and engagement from everyone involved. Without the desire and joy to do the show, it does not live.”

When the show came to a close, the cast received a standing ovation, accompanied by many “bravos.” Each cast member stepped forward to receive their applause.

“They did a really good job, and I can see they put a lot of effort into the set design and performance,” said Xavier, an audience member in attendance.

Lennon finalized his thoughts on the musical, explaining the feeling of joy that the show brought him.

“I think the show is just so much fun and provides some lessons about finding yourself and your people,” Lennon said. “If you don’t like how your life is going, you need to change your story, as Matilda sings. Plus, we are born into a family, but then we have the ability to create our own family as well.”

For more information about CSUN’s Theatre Department, visit their website.