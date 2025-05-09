Star-studded lineup takes to the shore at BeachLife Festival

Redondo Beach’s Seaside Lagoon transformed into the BeachLife Festival grounds for the sixth time on May 2 through May 4. The festival attracted around 33,000 music lovers throughout its annual weekend-long run.

The lineup hosted a number of well-known musicians, with Lenny Kravitz, Sublime and Alanis Morisette closing out each night at the Hightide Stage. Along with headliners, the four stages welcomed Cake, Aloe Blacc, Skip Marley, The Beach Boys with John Stamos and Susanna Hoffs of 80s pop-rock band The Bangles.

Attendee Liz Azud spent the weekend hanging over the barricade of the Hightide Stage, singing along to Sublime, Marcus King and Hoffs, who she described as her “muse.”

Azud is a first-time BeachLife attendee from Connecticut who won a giveaway hosted by Propeller. Azud was gifted two VIP passes to the festival, a hotel stay on the beach and a meet-and-greet with Azud’s very own muse. She called the weekend a complete dream, saying she felt like she was “walking on air.”

“I was having the worst day. I was crying in my car; just the worst day. Then suddenly … the universe works in interesting ways,” said Azud. “The whole trip has felt like a dream, I didn’t even think these giveaways were real.”

Following performances by Hoffs and Cake on day two was headliner Sublime. Festival goers packed onto the lawn to watch the set, performed by Bud Gaugh, Eric Wilson and founding Sublime singer Bradley Nowell’s son, Jakob Nowell.

Nowell, Wilson and Gaugh performed for an hour and a half, with fans screaming lyrics to their most popular hits, including “Santeria,” “Badfish” and “Wrong Way.”

“I’ve been playing Beachlife for a very long time, since I was a kid. I’ve played every single stage in this festival. I started out at the really tiny ones over there … shout out to Jesse James Pariah,” said Nowell.

Pariah, a recent signee to Nowell’s SVN/BVRNT records, performed at the Speakeasy Stage earlier that same day.

All three days, fans explored the festival grounds which were teeming with restaurants and businesses selling jewelry and clothes, free samples, charity auctions, piercings and tattoos.

According to their website, partnerships with brands such as Jack Daniel’s, Grillo’s Pickles, the LA Kings and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital allow the festival to enrich the experience for their fans.

“BeachLife is one of the only independently owned festivals in Southern California, and we take great pride in the partnerships we create with other brands who speak to our mission and enrich our fan experience,” said the festival’s website.

Grillo’s Pickles offered free samples to festival goers, sold cocktails featuring pickle juice and hosted the Speakeasy Stage in their tent. Jack Daniel’s offered a karaoke bar to general admission attendees and alcoholic beverages throughout the festival. Azud’s Propeller giveaway entry was a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which resulted in her attendance at the festival.

The weekend was closed out by an electric performance by singer, songwriter, actress and activist Alanis Morisette. Morisette began her set with her 1995 hit song, “Hand in my Pocket,” which the massive crowd of fans sang back to her.

The festival is typically held for one weekend at the beginning of May on the shore of Redondo Beach. It maintains its sense of community and “celebration of music, art and Southern California beach life culture.”

“I definitely want to come back, everyone has been so amazing. I love it here,” said Azud.