Track by Track Review: Arm’s Length ‘There’s A Whole World Out There’

Ontario, Canada-based emo band Arm’s Length released their sophomore album “There’s A Whole World Out There,” their first under Pure Noise Records. Spanning 12 tracks and just over 46 minutes, Arm’s Length delivers a record that is sonically new for the band, but still reminiscent of their previous releases, creating a sense of familiarity for returning listeners.

The World

Starting the album off with a bang, “The World” throws listeners in headfirst to the shift of Arm’s Length’s sound, channeling hardcore instrumentals paired with intense vocals from frontman Allen Steinberg. It tells the story of a codependent relationship between Steinberg and someone he ultimately had to let go. He expresses that letting this person go was for their mutual benefit, as they never would have experienced the world for themselves while being glued to his hip.

Fatal Flaw

Taking a reflective look into Steinberg’s rather tortuous healing journey, “Fatal Flaw” brings in instrumentals and vocal tones that are similar to “Aries (Moth Song)” off the band’s debut album, “Never Before Seen, Never Again Found.” Steinberg uses the song’s chorus to likely speak to his past self: “Look at what you’ve done / Do you see how far you’ve come? / Romanticise the past for f—ing once / Know your younger self would be so proud.”

Funny Face

Serving as the lead single to the record, “Funny Face” was an ideal choice to lower new and existing Arm’s Length listeners into the genre shift. The track brings in the influences of hardcore instrumentals that are sprinkled in throughout the record, yet is still classically Arm’s Length through its projection of vocals. On the album itself, the song flows well and sets the tempo of the instrumentals, which carries into the next track.

The Weight

This track was the last of the three singles prior to the record’s release. “The Weight” puts into perspective living life with body dysmorphia, while also alluding to the actual weight of the world one carries while being alive. Despite its gloomy lyrics, it is sonically a very energetic track that keeps up with the faster pace of the rest of the album.

Palinopsia



The term, “Palinopsia,” which refers to the “persistence or reappearance of a visual image after the stimulus has been removed,” is used in the track to illustrate the lingering memories of an absent parental figure in Steinberg’s youth. He looks back on all the change that has occurred around him as time goes on in the third verse, expressing that despite everything, he is still the same person. “You used to know me so well, I tell you, ‘I’m still myself / Time’s just run its course.’”

The Wound

Continuing on the theme of reflection, “The Wound” depicts the ending of a presumably long term relationship, in which even though both partners are currently following a similar path, they will never cross again. Arm’s Length adds a bit of country flare into the instrumentals of this track in a way that feels like a nod back to their debut album’s fourth track, “Tough Love,” which was often referred to by the band as their “country song” during live shows.

You Ominously End

Being the second of the singles to release prior to the album itself, “You Ominously End” throws the record for a full 180-degree turn, incorporating punk influences with rapid guitar and drum progressions. Steinberg tells the story of a toxic friendship where the person treats him like a therapist rather than an actual friend. He decides that he will distance himself, only checking in on them sporadically to make sure that they have not hurt themselves again.

Early Onset



Slowing things down, “Early Onset” is an acoustic track, adding bursts of stringed instruments throughout the song. Paired with Steinberg’s soft vocals, it is a soothing break from the heaviness of the album’s instrumentals. The track evidently calls back to the figure mentioned in “Palinopsia,” as sung in its third verse: “You’re the cure for Alzheimer’s, that makes memories appear.”

Genetic Lottery

Becoming self-aware of the ruminative tone of the album, “Genetic Lottery” feels like a lyrical comparison of Steinberg’s own grief journey in comparison to that of another person’s. Instead of moving forward with his life and letting the trauma shape him to become a better person, he has allowed it to consume his life and therefore has lost more than he imagined.

Attic

Piggybacking off the previous track, the “Attic” referred to in this song serves as a metaphor for Steinberg’s brain, with the home attached being a place in his life. He speaks directly to a presumably romantic partner, vocalizing that his traumas are too much to unpack, which will lead to their eventual separation. It is a building track, which allows listeners to fully feel Steinberg’s frustration with his own unwillingness to open up to someone.

Halley

This track is likely another call back to the parental figure mentioned in both “Palinopsia” and “Early Onset,” in which Steinberg refers to them as “Halley’s Comet,” a comet that is typically only seen once in a person’s lifetime. After they have been pushed away from his life, he seems to yearn for a chance to spend time with this person again before they eventually pass away.

Morning Person



Closing out the record, “Morning Person” is a slow-building track that reminisces from Steinberg’s perspective on a friendship that ended on sour terms, with Steinberg coming to the realization that the person he once knew was not a good one. The song peaks as he accepts that the damage has been done and he must move on with his life without the person in it through a cathartic delivery of vocals and instrumentals.

Despite being different from anything that Arm’s Length has put out in the past, it is undeniably still true to them as a band. Listeners are able to dive into their discography and hear the band’s growth not only as musicians, but as people too. This record is one that really focuses on and resonates with the stages of grief that someone who had childhood trauma goes through as they get older. As someone who is actively going through this period of self-reflection and healing from my youth, this record served as a way for me to remember that grief isn’t linear. Overall, if you are into alternative music and its subgenres, I highly recommend you give this album a spin.