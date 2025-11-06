Miccaihuitl honors the departed through celebration

The day was filled with culture on Nov. 1, during the annual Miccaihuitl event at the CSUN Chicano House, presented by M.E.Ch.A de CSUN and the Chicana/o/x Studies Department.

Miccaihuitl is an Aztec ritual that honors the dead, similarly to Day of the Dead, which also celebrates and remembers deceased loved ones. During the holiday, families come together with food, altars, flowers and ceremonies for those who have passed.

A community altar was located outside of the Chicano House, allowing individuals to decorate or place an item in remembrance of their loved ones. Altars were also featured inside the Chicano house, showcasing M.E.Ch.A, Colita de Rana, Students for Justice in Palestine, Dreams To Be Heard and many others, each bringing its own meaning.

The vibrant cempasúchil flowers, also known as marigolds, were present at the event, commonly used in altars and decorations. They are believed to create a path to guide the spirits, connecting the living and the dead. It’s also believed that during the holiday, deceased pets, children and adults visit.

Throughout the event, there were various vendors, food, music, art and activities people were able to immerse themselves in.

Génesis Zaráte Guerrero, president of M.E.Ch.A, showcased how M.E.Ch.A worked hard and poured their love and care into their 44th Miccaihuitl for the community, creating space for all to celebrate and grieve.

“You know, a lot of times people don’t recognize the grieving aspect of Día de los Muertos, like when they do big celebrations at a university or something like that,” Guerrero said. “Just as much as, like, we celebrate and we honor our ancestors, this is also a space for our community to come together collectively, to grieve them and to remember those stories and those testimonies of our family members.”

Guerrero noted that while hosting was filled with challenges and paperwork, they are committed to making it happen

Many visitors gathered at Jerome Richfield as the procession began, featuring Danza Azteca, whose ceremony included the blessing of the space, the altars and the land.

The event continued with music and performances throughout the day, including DJ Maíz, CSUN’s Ballet Folklórico Aztlan (BFA) and Mariachi Aztlan, The Vlasics, El Río and Rudo Skunk.

Maria Covarrubias, stage manager and a member of the production committee, handled the stage and the performers for the event. Covarrubias emphasized the significance of Día de los Muertos, saying she felt honored to be a part of a culture full of beauty and color.

Día de los Muertos is an indigenous event, and according to Covarrubias. Because of Mexico’s history of being colonized and with traditions being ripped from natives, celebrations like Miccaihuitl are even more crucial to keep alive.

“But still, as not only as Mexicans, but as Latin America as a whole, like, to be able to celebrate a day … Día de los Muertos isn’t even a día, it’s over a week-long festival, and it’s lovely to be a part of it,” Covarrubias said. “To be able to be in the production of all this and be in charge of all the performances. It’s truly a blessing, and it’s really nice.”

Participating clubs were able to raise funds during the event, with BFA selling tacos as they do every year, M.E.Ch.A offered café de olla and pan dulce and CSUN Colita De Rana sold agua frescas, including jamaica and pepino con limon.

Ebony Escobar Ayala, public relations for Colita De Rana, described the planning and teamwork that go into organizing the annual Día de los Muertos event.

“It takes a very long time to plan just because of how much collaboration takes place with all the different clubs and vendors,” she said. “Then, you have to see what we’re gonna sell, and then the altars take, for like, a long time to plan, because there’s a lot of decoration and thought that goes into it.”

Chicano studies major and president of Colita De Rana, Melissa Martinez, said they attended the event to enjoy, fundraise and be in the community of a holiday that is special for many. Martinez emphasized the importance of respect when learning about Día de los Muertos.

“First, get educated on the culture, to respect the culture, to respect the people who celebrate this culture and be open-minded about it. Enjoy it. Have fun,” Martinez said.

With the ongoing ICE raids, Guerrero highlighted during the M.E.Ch.A speech that it is important for people to come together to celebrate, love, honor and grieve, especially during these difficult times.

