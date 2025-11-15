The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Style on Campus: CSUN’s Fashion Scene

On the Horizon Podcast
Yaminah Legohn, Senior Reporter
November 15, 2025
Yaminah Legohn

TRENDS is a nonprofit, student-run organization at California State University, Northridge, founded in 1978 by undergraduate students and faculty. For more than four decades, the group has brought together students, faculty and the surrounding community to educate and inspire interest in the fashion industry. TRENDS focuses on developing student leadership, fostering innovation and encouraging creativity through presentations led by industry professionals.

TRENDS offers students a range of opportunities designed to support their professional and personal growth in the fashion industry. Each year, the organization hosts two signature events: the Annual Career Symposium in the fall and the Annual Fashion Show in the spring.

