The National Collegiate Grappling Association hosted a tournament at CSUN, bringing together Jujitsu clubs from universities across the region. Competitors faced off on two mats throughout the event, showcasing their skill and endurance. CSUN led the day with the most first-place finishes and ultimately claimed the top spot for overall team performance, winning the tournament.
CSUN dominates National Collegiate Jujitsu Tournament
Alfonso Vargas, Contributor
November 18, 2025
