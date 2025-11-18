The student media organization of California State University Northridge

CSUN dominates National Collegiate Jujitsu Tournament

Alfonso Vargas, Contributor
November 18, 2025
Alfonso Vargas

The National Collegiate Grappling Association hosted a tournament at CSUN, bringing together Jujitsu clubs from universities across the region. Competitors faced off on two mats throughout the event, showcasing their skill and endurance. CSUN led the day with the most first-place finishes and ultimately claimed the top spot for overall team performance, winning the tournament.

