REVIEW: In Yorgos Lanthimos’s ‘Bugonia,’ humanity is the real alien

If you’re one of those conspiracy theorists who believe aliens are roaming Earth, then Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Bugonia” is the film for you.

This satirical comedy starring Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis and Emma Stone, unfolds through a scheme devised by two obsessed conspiracy theorists, Teddy, played by Plemons, and Don, played by Deblis. The pair kidnap a CEO of a biomedical company, Michelle Fuller, played by Stone, and are convinced she is an alien from the Andromeda species intending to destroy humanity.

Lanthimos consistently exceeded expectations in his films by immersing audiences in the world of his quirky and bizarre characters. Each of his movies critique the power dynamics of societal norms by having his characters figure out who they are under social constraints. When it comes to “Bugonia,” he delves deep into the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories regarding the shape of the earth and even extraterrestrial life.

He also critiques the toxicity of the modern workforce, humanity and self-destruction. This is executed perfectly through distinctive visuals, motifs, dialogue and character arcs. The information is not spoon-fed to the audience. Instead, it’s presented subtly to allow viewers to piece it together.

Before I delve into my detailed critique of the film, let’s briefly discuss what inspired “Bugonia.”

Lanthimos’s twisted dark comedy is inspired by the 2003 Korean sci-fi film “Save the Green Planet!” directed by Jang Joon-hwan. Both plots are similar, except the remake adds its own style.

CJ ENM Entertainment, the company behind “Save the Green Planet!,” came up with the idea of remaking the original. The head of film business at CJ ENM, Jerry Kyoungboum Ko, reached out to director and producer Ari Aster after witnessing him moderating a screening of the film and asked him to be part of the production.

After coming on board as a producer, “Succession” writer Will Tracy also joined to write the story. Later, Lanthimos and other high-profile actors joined the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The remake remains faithful to the original while adding its own flair, such as the gender swap of the CEO, the protagonist’s accomplice, the moderation of torture tactics and violence, among other changes.

However, the visuals are what distinguish the remake from the original. One example is an extreme close-up shot of bees pollinating and clustering in the apiaries located in Teddy’s backyard, suggesting the story’s deeper meaning.

The film does a great job incorporating wide shots to show the characters’ perspective in their own environment. In the beginning, the camera shows Michelle at a wide, high-ish angle, emphasizing power and dominance. However, when Michelle is kidnapped, the shots are close up to elicit a sense of concern.

At that point, we feel sorry for Michelle because she was kidnapped by psychos and forced to admit she is an alien. Despite emphasizing that she isn’t, doubt starts to creep in for viewers, and we begin to question if Michelle is actually telling the truth.

The movie also manages to absorb the audience into the chaos of this kidnapping and the conspiracy behind it.

Another element that is prominent in the story is the bees. The term “bugonia” is the ancient Greek word for “ox-birth.” It refers to the belief that bees could spontaneously generate from the decaying carcass of a sacrificed bull or ox. This symbolizes that new life could arise from something corrupted and damaged.

“Bugonia” is a parable about human civilization and our self-destructive nature. It portrays mankind’s hostility towards one another and how people often feel alienated from others – the opposite of what bees represent, which is community and hard work. It also warns audiences of societal decay if humans put aside their differences and pay attention to the Earth’s climate.

Tracy does an excellent job with the dialogue in this film. It flows naturally in each scene, and as the film progresses, it intensifies.

The way his characters interact with each other is comical and intense. For example, Michelle communicates so eloquently to Teddy and Don that it’s almost unnatural. She’s the kind of character that’s competent and skilled in everything she does. However, Teddy is more unhinged and delusional, but endearing in that he cares deeply for the world and those around him.

The story also reveals another reason as to why Teddy kidnapped Michelle, which goes deeper than the alien conspiracy theories as well. As the journey unfolds, the film invites viewers to question how long he can sustain his scheme before it spirals out of control.

Those who haven’t seen “Bugonia” should watch it in theaters before it hits streaming. It is a dark psychological comedy that delves into humanity’s self-destructive nature, alienation and delusion.