New and upcoming November book releases

Check out something new or stick to a genre you love from these new titles releasing in November. This list explores books from a variety of genres, including fantasy, romance and memoirs from popular musicians and actors.

“An Academic Affair” – Jodi McAlister

Sadie and Jonah have been academic rivals since their first encounter 13 years ago. Now, they are both vying for a highly coveted teaching opportunity, and only one of them can secure it. Both are determined to get the job, sparking this rivalry once more. Determined to find a loophole, Sadie hatches a plan that could land them both the job. The catch? They’ll have to get married to make it work.

“A Kiss of Shadows” – Laurell K. Hamilton

Merry Gentry, a faerie, poses as a human in Los Angeles, working as a private investigator specializing in supernatural crimes. She is secretly the princess of the high court of Faerie, and the queen’s assassin has been dispatched to find her. Merry finds herself a pawn in her aunt’s horrific plans – She’s tasked with a job that throws her among the immortal world’s most beautiful men and is forced to fight for the crown or face the penalty of death.

“Bread of Angels” – Patti Smith

Patti Smith explores her teenage years with this memoir. She shares how art first took hold of her life, her flings with Arthur Rimbaud and Bob Dylan and the grief and gratitude that have shaped her into the person she is. Readers will come to deeply understand this account of her life and how her losses have helped her care for her children, rebuild her life and choose to write again after it seemed like she couldn’t.

“Coldwire” – Chloe Gong

In a land of rising seas and rampant epidemics, most of society lives in a virtual reality. Those who can’t afford the subscription are left behind in the real world. Eirale has just graduated from the Nile Military Academy, as she has always planned. Things take a turn for Eirale when she is framed by the world’s most wanted anarchist for the assassination of a government official. Now, she must make a choice that flips her world upside down: choose to cooperate with him or face the price of treason.

“Girls Play Dead” – Jen Percy

Jen Percy explores fear in the context of sexual violence when reflecting on her unsettling personal interactions with men. After years of conversations with survivors and reflecting on her own life story, she shares how responses to sexual violence are often shaped by both evolutionary instinct and gendered scripts.

“The House Saphir” – Marissa Meyer

Despite coming from a long line of witches, the only magic Mallory has is the ability to see ghosts. The skill has never been as helpful as it sounds. That is, until she finds herself involved in an investigation tied to Count Bastien Saphir and the murders of his three wives more than a century ago. Murder has struck the House Saphir again, and it is up to Mallory to uncover who is behind it and banish the ghosts once and for all.

“I, Medusa” – Ayana Gray

Meddy’s life has always been in the shadows of her family, out of place when compared to her beautiful, immortal sisters and her godly parents. Meddy has always dreamed of leaving home, and when the goddess Athena invites her to Athens, Meddy takes up the chance immediately. She flourishes as Athena’s acolyte, finding her first real sense of purpose. But after one night with the Olympian Poseidon, Meddy is punished for a crime she didn’t commit.

“Lightbreakers” – Aja Gabel

Maya is an artist obsessed with the nature of beauty, while Noah is a quantum physicist who wants to uncover the mysteries of the universe. The couple find solace in their shared curiosity about the world. Their marriage seems perfect, except for the lingering grief over the child Noah lost with his ex-wife. When Noah is invited to join a desert research project, he begins to suspect the lab isn’t what it seems.

“Next Time Will Be Our Turn” – Jesse Q. Sutanto

A grandmother shares her surprising journey to self-acceptance with her granddaughter. She hopes her story will help the young woman navigate her own feelings about being queer. They soon realize that they are much more similar than they thought.

“Simply More” – Cynthia Erivo

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo reflects on her growth as an actor and a person. She reminds us that we’re all capable of much more than we think. She shares her personal life struggles and how determination is the key to accomplishing our dreams. She believes that when we pursue our deepest desires, each small step brings us closer to where we want to be.

“Violet Thistlewaite is Not a Villain Anymore” – Emily Krempholtz

A powerful plant witch and a brooding alchemist must work together to save their quiet town of Dragon’s Rest from a magical plague. This cozy fantasy romance debut explores themes of starting over, redemption and what being a good person really means.