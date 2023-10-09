September 2023 – Volume 64 Issue 2

Letter from the Editor: Issue 2 Volume 64
Yesterday’s News: Looking back on society’s ideal body types
Power in Numbers: The prevalence of eating disorders and finding support for recovery
Technology: Suiting up at the Creative Maker Studio
The Menu: Why fad diets are appealing
Fast fashion, slow solutions and mountains of trash
International students bring flair to campus, from kuromi shirts to kameez
Curves and curls: How I’ve learned to defy the American standard
Media Querencia – Cantando – Matador Marquee – Book Club
From the Sol: Flowers of the field
