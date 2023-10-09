Fashion Films

“The September Issue” (2009)

“The September Issue” documents the creation of American Vogue’s most important issue. Long-standing editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is crucial to the process with final say on every aspect. Tensions are high as the content of the September issue makes and breaks careers.

“The First Monday in May” (2016)

“The First Monday in May” is a documentary following the curation of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s fashion exhibit, “China: Through the Looking Glass,” as well as its accompanying Met Gala in 2015. The exhibition deconstructed and recontextualized Orientalism with 140 pieces, which drew the highest attendance of any fashion exhibit in the museum’s history. The record was previously held by the “Savage Beauty” exhibition in honor of Alexander McQueen.

“McQueen” (2018)

“McQueen” is a look at prolific British fashion designer Lee Mcqueen’s life from his childhood to early death. As a designer, McQueen upset the fashion industry with his controversial work at Givenchy, as well as his eponymous label, “Alexander McQueen.” The film delves into the relationships and experiences that formed a fashion icon.

“House of Z” (2017)

“House of Z” is a feature documentary showcasing the course of fashion designer Zac Posen’s career. The director walks the viewer through all there is to know about Posen, and the process to finish his fall 2014 Ready-to-Wear collection. An aquamarine gown serves as the centerpiece of the film, and it eventually turned heads when worn by Liu Wen at the 2014 Met Gala, landing on the best-dressed lists of Vogue and Vanity Fair.