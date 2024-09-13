Hermanas Unidas Elevates Latinas

Hermanas Unidas de CSUN is a nonprofit organization on campus that is dedicated to helping Latina students and providing a space for academics, networking, and community service. This is one of the several clubs and organizations on campus that are designed to uplift Latine students, including Colita de Rana and Latinas Rising.

Iris Alvarez is a first-generation college student majoring in environmental science. Growing up, her parents worked hard to give her and her siblings a better life– from recycling, selling goods at the San Fernando swap meet and working other jobs in order to make ends meet. Her parents gave her the opportunity to go to college.

Representing a mostly Hispanic-populated campus, Hermanas Unidas and other clubs alike help Latino students feel more connected to their heritage and give them a space to further connect with their identity.

“I feel like [culture] is important because a lot of people see us as just Mexican, and they see that some of us are lazy and don’t want to exceed what we already know.” Alvarez said. “We want something more for our lives, we want something more for our future. So I feel like that’s what always pushes me every day. It doesn’t matter what other people think, because the people that you get to know, they actually know how you’re struggling and they want you to succeed too.”

Another member of Hermanas Unidas, Ofelia Esparza, joined the group because of her desire to get more connected on campus. She first went to community college but had difficulty staying because it didn’t have the right feel. When she transferred to CSUN, she wanted to make the most of her experience here.

“I wanted to get more out of not just my educational, but social experience, for how much I’m paying for to be here,” Esparza said.

Hermanas Unidas provides opportunities for academic advancements like scholarships and internships that are open to anybody in the organization.

“HU has many opportunities and scholarships which are free to apply to,” Esparza said. “Anybody in the organization can get it, and it’s a good chunk of money.”

They are also involved in Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán, or M.E.Ch.A on campus – which is a club rooted in activism and history, as well as the advancement of Latine people.

“I’ve always wanted to advocate for what’s right, especially in the Latino community,” Esparza said.

Hermanas Unidas hosted its first event on Sept. 9 and will be hosting many events open to all CSUN students throughout the semester. Hermanas Unidas meet at the Chicano house on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.