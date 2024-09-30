Guide to Hispanic Heritage Events

Queer Night Market, Malflora Mixer & Mercado

Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Malflora (bad flower), a historically offensive term, is now reclaimed by the femme community for this event as they celebrate their visible empowered disruption. This free mixer will feature queer, lesbian and femme vendors, as well as live art, a panel and entertainment.



https://lapca.org/event/goddess-night-market-malflora-mixer-mercado-free/?event_date=2024-10-03

Culinary Workshop for Families and Young Chefs with the Garden School Foundation: Cauliflower Ceviche

Thursday, Oct. 12 at noon

LA Cocina de Gloria Molina

This workshop, facilitated by the Garden School Foundation, will teach culinary-interested families how to make cauliflower ceviche. The class serves as a fantastic opportunity for children and adults to form stronger bonds while diversifying their palettes with healthy options.

https://lapca.org/event/cauliflower-ceviche/?event_date=2024-10-12



Aida Cuevas

Canta a Juan Gabriel

Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

The Soraya

Aida Cuevas, renowned as the “Queen of Ranchera Music,” is set to perform a mariachi tribute to Juan Gabriel, Mexico’s best-selling artist. In this special show, Cuevas will bring her legendary friend’s most iconic hits to life, showcasing her vocal talents on a diverse selection of Juan Gabriel’s songs.

https://thesoraya.org/whats-on/en/aida-cuevas-canta-a-juan-gabriel/

Artist Mercado

Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

At the Artist Mercado, shop for handmade and locally created art and merchandise from Los Angeles’ Latine artists! Guests are invited to bring their own records to play during the event.

https://lapca.org/event/artist-mercado/?event_date=2024-10-13

Metzli Projects Garden Class: The Land Sustains Us (Food)

Friday, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m.

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes



Get excited to learn about, and eat, the delicious food that Los Angeles plants and trees offer! The leader of this workshop, Meztli Projects, is an indigenous based arts and culture group that addresses the lack of artistic opportunities for Native and Indigenous artists, as well as systems impacting youth living and creating in LA County.

https://lapca.org/event/land-sustains-us-food/?event_date=2024-10-13

Coco Live-to-Film Featuring Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México

Saturday Oct. 26 and Sunday Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.

The Soraya

Disney Pixar’s Coco comes to life on stage with the heartwarming film’s score. Performed live by Orquesta Folclórico Nacional de México, Coco follows 12-year-old Miguel on a journey through the Land of the Dead, featuring the Academy Award-winning song “Remember Me.” Disney fans of all ages will enjoy this unforgettable night of Disney magic!

https://thesoraya.org/whats-on/en/coco-live-to-film-concert-featuring-orquesta-folclorica-nacional-de-mexico/

Leyendas del Mariachi

Reuniendo a los mejores talentos del mariachi

Saturday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Soraya

By popular demand, Leyendas del Mariachi returns after its sold-out debut at The Soraya in January 2024. This ensemble brings together musical legends from the most prestigious mariachi groups for an evening filled with mariachi classics that are sure to enchant audiences.

https://thesoraya.org/whats-on/en/leyendas-del-mariachi/

NOCHEBUENA: A Christmas Spectacular

Featuring Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles with Special Guest Camila Fernandez

Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.

The Soraya



The holiday tradition continues with special guest vocalist Camila Fernández, granddaughter of the legendary Vicente Fernández and daughter of Alejandro Fernández. Camila will join this year’s Mariachi-infused holiday performance celebrating Mexico’s rich regional diversity. Mariachi will team up with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles to showcase a blend of music, dance, and traditional costumes.

https://thesoraya.org/whats-on/en/nochebuena-a-christmas-spectacular/