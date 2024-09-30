The student media organization of California State University Northridge

M.E.Ch.A de CSUN persists in its mission of building unity and empowerment for its community

Krystal Guevara, Reporter
September 30, 2024
Aliyah Hinckley
Members of the M.E.Ch.A cabinet speak during one of their meetings.

On campus, one motto connects a group of students to a greater cause: “La unión hace la fuerza.” This is the motto for student organization M.E.Ch.A (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán) de CSUN– encapsulating their goal of building unity and empowerment among Latines and Chicanes through education, culture and political consciousness.

Aliyah Hinckley

M.E.Ch.A de CSUN is a chapter of a greater national movement, M.E.Ch.A. The organization began in the 1960s, sparked by the Civil Rights and Chicano Movements. It has since expanded across various college campuses throughout the nation. 

The organization promotes activism and advocacy on social and political causes impacting their community. 

“The overall goal is building collective, political consciousness, engaging in those conversations and taking action and initiative when it comes to that,” explains Génesis Zárate Guerrero president of M.E.Ch.A de CSUN.  

But their activism isn’t limited to their community. “It is a political organization, so we will fight for our communities and other communities, as well,” says Melissa Martinez, a senior at CSUN who has been an active member of M.E.Ch.A since Fall 2022.

Most recently, M.E.Ch.A de CSUN has participated in the Students for Justice in Palestine at CSUN walkouts and the 31st Annual Cesar Chavez March for Justice. 

Aliyah Hinckley

The group uplifts their culture by celebrating cultural traditions. One of their biggest events is Día de Los Muertos. The celebration originates from the Aztec ritual Miccaihuitl, which was a celebration to honor the dead and harvest.

“We have alumni come and help out. We have current students help out. We have faculty… Even people that aren’t students or even familiar with CSUN find out about it and want to get involved,” said Zárate. “It’s just so beautiful, and every time I am just moved to tears.”

Some MECHistas credit the organization for playing a fundamental role in their college experience and personal development.

 

 

The Chicano House hosts weekly M.E.Ch.A meetings and events open to CSUN students. Aliyah Hinckley

“It’s truly a place where, not only have I felt that I’ve been accepted or seen, but I really feel like I’ve become true to my identity,” says  Samuel Torres, Vice President of  M.E.Ch.A de CSUN.  “Being in M.E.Ch.A and being in this community, specifically, has been something that I don’t think I could be the same person without, at least coming from my experience in college and developing as the person that I am.” This sentiment echoes those of other MECHistas.

M.E.Ch.A meets weekly on Mondays from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the Chicano House, located across from Lilac Hall.

 

