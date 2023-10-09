“Bad Romance” – Lady Gaga

Throughout her career, Lady Gaga has made a variety of head-turning fashion statements with her unconventional outfits and album concepts that emphasized expressing identity through art. Gaga debuted “Bad Romance” at Alexander McQueen’s final collection, “Plato’s Atlantis,” at Paris Fashion Week in October 2009. Gaga admired McQueen and his fearlessness when it came to fashion design, which permanently shaped her aesthetic.

“Notice Me” – Migos (ft. Post Malone)

It is undeniable that the hip-hop genre has always had an influential hold on the fashion world. As hip-hop goes through its eras, so do rappers’ styles. “Notice Me” showcases how rappers incorporate their fashion tastes into their lyricism in its chorus: “Saint Laurent on both my feet / All this jewelry, they gon’ notice me / And you know I got that Rol’ on me…”

“Rich Girl” – Gwen Stefani

While most of Stefani’s debut album “Love. Angel. Music. Baby.” covers themes of fashion, “Rich Girl” is a song that never fails to circle back into popularity after nearly two decades. Stefani mentions a few of her favorite designers in the first verse, such as Vivienne Westwood and John Galliano. She influenced fashion trends for Generation Z, and the track became an anthem for women to embrace their style.

“Fashion Killa” – A$AP Rocky

Fashion-forward rapper, A$AP Rocky’s song “Fashion Killa” is a reflection of his expensive taste. The lyrics describe Rocky’s ideal partner and their style through a multitude of designer brands and trendy references. Rocky pushes the boundaries of the rap industry’s image of masculinity with feminine touches on his red carpet looks and at the Met Gala, which sets him apart from his peers.