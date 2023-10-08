The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Loading Recent Classifieds...

Flowers of the Field

Kaylee Toma
October 8, 2023
Kevin Silva

Radiant as a rose is what I want to be.

As long as I’m seen as lovely, I don’t care to what degree.

If you get stuck by my thorns, well, how could you blame me?

Pretty as a poppy sounds just as nice.

There’s no length I will not go. I will pay the price.

If you become intoxicated, I’m happy to be your vice.

Splendid as a snapdragon sounds wonderfully wicked.

I’ll push myself to the limit of what is permitted.

If you get caught by my bite, you can’t say I’m not committed.

Other roses find my love as cold as ice,

As I reject their warmth to keep the guise.

Sunflowers see me bitter and full of despair.

Their joy always catches me unaware.

Peaceful Lavender, Patient Daisy, and Kind Sweet Pea,

Find me too hateful, wild and callous for their three.

Good Zinnias, Faithful Violets, and Gentle Orchids,

See me as more wicked, false and harsh than can be afforded.

As for Temperate Azaleas, try as they might,

They cannot control my monstrous spite.

Surely of all my fellow flowers,

I will be the one whose beauty overpowers.

But one by one they’re all plucked,

Until I’m left questioning my own conduct.

Was I too superficial?

Promoting my own beauty instead of what lies inside, bordering on prejudicial.

Was I too selfish?

Caring only for myself, no matter what I had to embellish.

Was I too snide?

Disparaging others to make myself look better, all to prevent wounding my pride.

No wonder my friends are gone,

While I sit here, wishing I hadn’t withdrawn.

But wait!

In the distance, I can see

My flowered friends coming for me.

In the arms of a gardener they are carried,

A bouquet that is ever varied.

Full of blooms in peak season,

Welcoming me in, beyond all reason.
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Curls and Curves: How I’ve Learned to Defy the American Standard
Curls and Curves: How I’ve Learned to Defy the American Standard
The Prevalence of Eating Disorders and Finding Support for Recovery
The Prevalence of Eating Disorders and Finding Support for Recovery
Courtesy of Adobe Stock.
Why fad diets are appealing to so many people
Alyssa McDowell, a senior and apparel and design production major, considers clothing waste important to the industry. Its a shame that an industry that should be about art, is the number two polluter, says Dowell.
Fast Fashion, Slow Solutions and Mountains of Trash
Yesterday's news: Looking back on society's ideal body types
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
A story of every student who leaves home for a better life
More in Print Editions
The 3D printers available at the University Library allow students to create and print their own designs free of charge.
Suiting Up at the Creative Maker Studio
From left to right, Blue Tan and Melita Mehzabin model clothes that represent their respective countries and styles.
International students bring flair to campus, from Kuromi shirts to kameez
Original caption: Line action. Photo from Daily Sundial archives of fall 1972.
Photo story: When SFVC became CSUN in 1972
A look at some of the oldest and newest clubs at CSUN
A look at some of the oldest and newest clubs at CSUN
Illustration by Kevin Silva
CSUN poetry: Dreams
Photo courtesy of Thomas Chan
Q&A: All the chatter around ChatGPT

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2023 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in