Flowers of the Field

Radiant as a rose is what I want to be.

As long as I’m seen as lovely, I don’t care to what degree.

If you get stuck by my thorns, well, how could you blame me?

Pretty as a poppy sounds just as nice.

There’s no length I will not go. I will pay the price.

If you become intoxicated, I’m happy to be your vice.

Splendid as a snapdragon sounds wonderfully wicked.

I’ll push myself to the limit of what is permitted.

If you get caught by my bite, you can’t say I’m not committed.

Other roses find my love as cold as ice,

As I reject their warmth to keep the guise.

Sunflowers see me bitter and full of despair.

Their joy always catches me unaware.

Peaceful Lavender, Patient Daisy, and Kind Sweet Pea,

Find me too hateful, wild and callous for their three.

Good Zinnias, Faithful Violets, and Gentle Orchids,

See me as more wicked, false and harsh than can be afforded.

As for Temperate Azaleas, try as they might,

They cannot control my monstrous spite.

Surely of all my fellow flowers,

I will be the one whose beauty overpowers.

But one by one they’re all plucked,

Until I’m left questioning my own conduct.

Was I too superficial?

Promoting my own beauty instead of what lies inside, bordering on prejudicial.

Was I too selfish?

Caring only for myself, no matter what I had to embellish.

Was I too snide?

Disparaging others to make myself look better, all to prevent wounding my pride.

No wonder my friends are gone,

While I sit here, wishing I hadn’t withdrawn.

But wait!

In the distance, I can see

My flowered friends coming for me.

In the arms of a gardener they are carried,

A bouquet that is ever varied.

Full of blooms in peak season,

Welcoming me in, beyond all reason.