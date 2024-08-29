The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Matador Marquee

Jesse Illanes
August 29, 2024

As the Fall semester is slowly starting up, both new and returning students at CSUN may be interested in searching for some movies to watch to get back into the spirit of class taking and other responsibilities that ensue when attending college.

©Paramount Pictures

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
John Hughes brings an ensemble cast for the perfect day for anyone taking classes, a day off onto the city with friends. From taking care of a car to escaping a psychotic dean, Ferris Bueller still holds a relatable story for anyone looking for ‘a day off.’

 

 

 

©Paramount Pictures

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
“Napoleon Dynamite” is a comedic slice of life film about an awkward high school student who seems like he never has a good day. The titular character’s friends and his wacky family provide a funny story of how Dynamite essentially goes from “zero to hero.”

 

 

 

©Sony Pictures

Superbad (2007)
This raunchy comedy follows two high school seniors, wanting to have one final party to send off their high school years just before college. Containing absurd characters and even more crazy situations, the film still holds up with its wild antics and the iconic character, “McLovin.” The film also features filming locations on and nearby campus.

 

 

©Sony Pictures

Whiplash (2014)
Andrew Neyman is an aspiring drummer, who goes to a prestigious music school and faces a very stern instructor. This drama provides the motivation one needs to get through college, just as the main character manages to get through his music class. No matter what he faces, he gets through the thick and thin.

 

 

©Universal Pictures

Lady Bird (2017)
This film is a quintessential coming-of-age film, and perhaps the most relatable story for current students as the main character, Christine McPherson, goes through the experience of attending a Catholic high school in the early 2000s. From teenage heartbreak to making new friends, you are able follow Lady Bird’s experience from the beginning and end of high school.

 

 

 

