Matador Nights carnival makes a splash at the USU

The University Student Union hosted “Matador Nights” on Sept. 8 from 7 p.m. to midnight. The event had free admission for all students as long as they RSVP’d for the event and got a ticket from the Ticket Office or the Sol Center.

“Matador Nights” was a carnival that held numerous stations all around the USU, where students made arts and crafts in the Grand Salon and played a game of laser tag in the Northridge Center.

Many students spent their time in Plaza del Sol, where DJ Mal-Ski provided live entertainment.

“‘Matador Nights’ was my first CSUN-hosted event and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Sebastian Gontes, a third-year journalism student. “There was plenty of stuff to do, the venue looked great, and I think the DJ did well with reading the crowd.”

The backlot of the USU featured attractions such as a giant slide and a sea dragon ride. Students grabbed rugs and went down the slide with friends. The sea dragon was a swinging ship that swung back and forth in a 180-degree arc that gave its riders a series of high drops and thrilling launches.

“I really enjoyed the rides! It was a fun experience and I got to meet new people while waiting in line,” said Ariana Ruiz, a second-year psychology student. “I think they were both good rides together.”

“Matador Nights” proved to be a success for Associated Students, as the event was filled with happy students who enjoyed the event.

“Overall, I thought CSUN “[Matador] Nights” was a great event. It brought out the whole CSUN community, which we needed to have post-COVID, and had a lot of cool activities like laser tag and tote bag making,” said by Nicklas Nahani, a fourth-year psychology major student.

