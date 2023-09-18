The student media organization of California State University Northridge

News
The Girls Who Code club met together in Sierra Hall, on Friday, Sept. 15, in Northridge, Calif. Club members played around with a program to create a virtual game.
The CSUN club that’s encouraging women in STEM
Miya Hantman, Reporter • September 18, 2023

CSUN’s Girls Who Code club is just one of many across many campuses and countries, including 110 in...

The Rohr Chabad House at CSUN on Sept. 14, 2023, in Northridge, Calif.
Students find support at Chabad CSUN
September 18, 2023
A student holds up a sign during a rally outside of the CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2023.
CSU board approves tuition increase amid protests
September 15, 2023
Protestors yelling chants outside of Valera Hall during the California State University strike, holding up signs at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif.
CSUEU pushes forward after reaching enough signatures to force election
September 11, 2023
Culture
Students form a crowd for DJ Mal-Ski on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Northridge, Calif.
Matador Nights carnival makes a splash at the USU
Ryan Romero, Sports Editor • September 21, 2023

The University Student Union hosted “Matador Nights” on Sept. 8 from 7 p.m. to midnight. The event...

A CSUN women’s rugby club member talks about the team to “Welcome Party” visitors.
AS kicks off the semester with Welcome Celebration
September 7, 2023
A look at some of the oldest and newest clubs at CSUN
September 4, 2023
Photo of CSUNs Food Pantry, taken on April 23, 2020.
Three budget friendly recipes for students using the CSUN pantry
September 1, 2023
Sports
Image courtesy of Adobe Stock by FiledIMAGE.
Women’s Soccer has Closed the Competitive Gap
Luis Silva, Reporter • September 19, 2023

There is no longer a significant competitive gap in the sport of women’s soccer. There is a brighter...

Jorge Solorzano, 7, squares off against the Las Vegas Rebels on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Northridge, Calif. Solorzano scored a goal for the Matadors during the game.
Matadors score rapidly to win home opener
September 13, 2023
Defender Pauline Gericke waits to enter the game against UCLA in Northridge, Calif., on Sept. 10, 2023.
CSUN women’s soccer falls to fourth-ranked UCLA despite brave defensive effort
September 13, 2023
CSUN mens basketball player with a ball
New coach, new optimism for CSUN men’s basketball
September 13, 2023
Opinions
The line for concert merchandise on the second night of The Eras Tour in Paradise, Nev., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
My experience at The Eras Tour
Miley Alfaro, Sports Reporter • September 18, 2023

It’s been a long time coming. I began watching The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift’s ongoing concert trek,...

Within the Oaxacan town of Asuncion Nochixtlan, we find my mother’s birthplace, Buena Vista. Photo taken July 29, 2023.
I Love Being Mexican
September 12, 2023
Students walking past the University Library on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 in Northridge, Calif.
Paige Hajiloo - Welcome Back Letter
September 11, 2023
Mosh or avena.
Healthy Food Options? Make it Latino!
September 11, 2023
Campus
A student holds up a sign during a rally outside of the CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2023.
CSU board approves tuition increase amid protests
Trisha Anas, Editor in Chief • September 15, 2023

The California State Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a 6% tuition increase for the next five...

Protestors yelling chants outside of Valera Hall during the California State University strike, holding up signs at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif.
CSUEU pushes forward after reaching enough signatures to force election
September 11, 2023
Protestors and speakers in the California State University strike holding up signs at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif.
Student assistant protest shakes up the campus on move-in day
September 8, 2023
CSUEU protests over bargaining wages
September 8, 2023
Sundial Brand Studio
group of mena and women touching hands
Miracles In Action Restores Patients’ Lives and Actualizes their Potential
Get Personal Revitalizing Skincare at DermaRx
Smiling woman holding Peace Corps badge
Peace Corps 60th Anniversary Marks 60 Years of Service and the Beginning of a New Chapter

Matador Nights carnival makes a splash at the USU

Ryan Romero, Sports Editor
September 21, 2023
Students+form+a+crowd+for+DJ+Mal-Ski+on+Friday%2C+Sept.+8%2C+2023+in+Northridge%2C+Calif.
Rodrigo Hernandez
Students form a crowd for DJ Mal-Ski on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Northridge, Calif.

The University Student Union hosted “Matador Nights” on Sept. 8 from 7 p.m. to midnight. The event had free admission for all students as long as they RSVP’d for the event and got a ticket from the Ticket Office or the Sol Center.

“Matador Nights” was a carnival that held numerous stations all around the USU, where students made arts and crafts in the Grand Salon and played a game of laser tag in the Northridge Center.

Many students spent their time in Plaza del Sol, where DJ Mal-Ski provided live entertainment.

“‘Matador Nights’ was my first CSUN-hosted event and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Sebastian Gontes, a third-year journalism student. “There was plenty of stuff to do, the venue looked great, and I think the DJ did well with reading the crowd.”

The backlot of the USU featured attractions such as a giant slide and a sea dragon ride. Students grabbed rugs and went down the slide with friends. The sea dragon was a swinging ship that swung back and forth in a 180-degree arc that gave its riders a series of high drops and thrilling launches.

“I really enjoyed the rides! It was a fun experience and I got to meet new people while waiting in line,” said Ariana Ruiz, a second-year psychology student. “I think they were both good rides together.”

“Matador Nights” proved to be a success for Associated Students, as the event was filled with happy students who enjoyed the event.

“Overall, I thought CSUN “[Matador] Nights” was a great event. It brought out the whole CSUN community, which we needed to have post-COVID, and had a lot of cool activities like laser tag and tote bag making,” said by Nicklas Nahani, a fourth-year psychology major student.

A calendar of upcoming events hosted by the USU can be found here.
