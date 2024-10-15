The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Mind matters: AS Mental Health Fair sparks student engagement and awareness

Yulissa Garcia, Reporter
October 15, 2024
Yulissa Garcia
Students petting Monty, one of the dogs from Paws-to-share.

Associated Students hosted a Mental Health Awareness Fair at Sierra Lawn in honor of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, offering students resources and promoting mental well-being.

According to the World Health Organization, the goal of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues globally and to mobilize support for mental health initiatives.

Campus organizations, including the University Counseling Services, Klotz Student Health Center and Marilyn Magaram Center, were present to share information about their services with attendees.

The Klotz Student Health Center passed out cotton balls infused with lavender aroma, offering students a brief sense of relaxation. Lavender, as noted by the National Institute of Health, is known to reduce anxiety and stress.

The Marilyn Magaram Center is a resource for students seeking dietary analysis for nutrition counseling. They showcased some of their products, including sauces and teas, which are available for purchase at the Matador Bookstore.

University Counseling Services set up a station of five tables, each dedicated to educate students on techniques for reducing anxiety and stress. These techniques included: Tracking, resourcing, grounding, gesturing, shift and stay.

Grounding is a technique where you make direct contact with your body and ground/physical support to find support and connect to the present moment.

“Definitely the grounding helps me a lot,” said Kiana Kellner, “When I feel anxious or sad, you can touch the grass or just focus on one thing rather than multiple things at once.”

Organizations provided free ice-cold water, tea and snacks including trail mix, fruit snacks, Cheez-Its and candy.

The highlight of the event were the dogs brought by Paws-to-Share, an organization that brings pets and people together. Students were invited to pet four dogs as long as they liked.

“The dogs were so cute,” said Maria Hernandez. “They definitely are a huge stress reliever because of their demeanor and their physical presence. They just make you feel at peace.”

Additional activities included cornhole and life-sized Connect Four, while students could relax in hammocks and chairs set under the shade.

For students in need of services, the Klotz Student Health Center is located between Chaparral Hall and the G3 parking lot. CSUNs University Counseling Services is located in Bayramian Hall 520 and the Marilyn Magaram Center is located in Sequoia Hall 120.

Visit their websites for more information and daily hours.

