CSUN women’s water polo drowns Saints in home opener

Following a successful 3-1 run in the Tina Finali Tournament, the Matadors (14- 4) demonstrated their dominance in their first home game against the Siena College Saints (6-7) on Thursday afternoon. CSUN triumphed with a 14-5 victory, displaying a potent offense that outshot the Saints 26-5 and outassisted them 13-0.

The Matadors’ victory in their home opener was not just a win but a powerful statement of their unity and camaraderie. Their effective communication and shared ball handling were not just strategies but a testament to their teamwork, ensuring a resounding victory.

“It felt great coming back home and getting a win,” said head coach Matt Warshaw. “I was proud of their effort and energy from the opening tip.”

Matador center Dorottya Telek, a pivotal figure in the team’s triumph, achieved something remarkable at the Tina Finali Tournament. She obliterated the school’s all-time career goals record, delivering a staggering nine goals against Azusa Pacific on Saturday as she led the team to a convincing 16-8 victory.

The Matadors demonstrated their tactical prowess in this game by exploiting the Saints’ soft defense. They scored in every quarter and held the opposing team to just one goal in the second half. CSUN opened the first five minutes of the game up 5-1. Defender Anna Pal initiated the scoring, and Telek followed with three consecutive goals with a little over three minutes left in the first.

CSUN’s offense may have cooled down in the second quarter, scoring just one goal, but their defense stepped up, holding the Saints to one goal. They attacked the ball, trapped the swimmers, and raised their arms to secure defensive stops. Both teams would score just one goal in the quarter, but CSUN made a statement with their dominant defense, showcasing their resilience and toughness.

“We have great players who don’t shy away against the challenge,” Warshaw said. “Our chemistry has been looking really good, and we’re winning games because of it.”

The third quarter was another great outing for Pal, who scored two goals to extend the lead to 11-5 and take control of the game, leaving no possibility for a Saints comeback.

Pal would score another goal to start the fourth, finishing with four goals and two assists. The Saints struggled to score in the final frame, as the Matadors’ defense locked down the middle of the goal, blocking every shot that the Saints attempted. The Matadors finished with nine steals to cap off a strong defensive game.

Matador attacker Jenna Olsen and utility Jessica Matkovich sealed the deal, scoring the last two goals for CSUN with one minute left to take a 14-5 win. CSUN showed great promise, beating its opponent in every category and showing what they can do when they move the ball effectively and get easy shots.

“It was a great win for us,” Warshaw said. “Now, we must prepare for tomorrow’s tournament and continue our success.”

CSUN was then visited by Marist and Chapman for the Convergence tournament the next day and went undefeated, winning 12-11 against the Red Foxes. They then picked up a 17-15 overtime win over the Panthers. CSUN will travel to UC San Diego Saturday before hosting Iona Sunday at 11:00 a.m.