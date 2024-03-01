The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Got a tip? Have something you need to tell us? Contact us

Loading Recent Classifieds...

CSUN women’s water polo drowns Saints in home opener

Kevin Khachatryan, Sports Reporter
March 1, 2024
Attacker+Jade+Cuevas%2C+8%2C+swims+to+the+Sienas+goalpost+with+the+ball+while+looking+for+teammates+at+the+Matador+Pool+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+29%2C+2024.+
Gallery4 Photos
Aliyah Hinckley
Attacker Jade Cuevas, 8, swims to the Siena’s goalpost with the ball while looking for teammates at the Matador Pool on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Following a successful 3-1 run in the Tina Finali Tournament, the Matadors (14- 4) demonstrated their dominance in their first home game against the Siena College Saints (6-7) on Thursday afternoon. CSUN triumphed with a 14-5 victory, displaying a potent offense that outshot the Saints 26-5 and outassisted them 13-0.

The Matadors’ victory in their home opener was not just a win but a powerful statement of their unity and camaraderie. Their effective communication and shared ball handling were not just strategies but a testament to their teamwork, ensuring a resounding victory.

“It felt great coming back home and getting a win,” said head coach Matt Warshaw. “I was proud of their effort and energy from the opening tip.”

Matador center Dorottya Telek, a pivotal figure in the team’s triumph, achieved something remarkable at the Tina Finali Tournament. She obliterated the school’s all-time career goals record, delivering a staggering nine goals against Azusa Pacific on Saturday as she led the team to a convincing 16-8 victory.

The Matadors demonstrated their tactical prowess in this game by exploiting the Saints’ soft defense. They scored in every quarter and held the opposing team to just one goal in the second half. CSUN opened the first five minutes of the game up 5-1. Defender Anna Pal initiated the scoring, and Telek followed with three consecutive goals with a little over three minutes left in the first.

CSUN’s offense may have cooled down in the second quarter, scoring just one goal, but their defense stepped up, holding the Saints to one goal. They attacked the ball, trapped the swimmers, and raised their arms to secure defensive stops. Both teams would score just one goal in the quarter, but CSUN made a statement with their dominant defense, showcasing their resilience and toughness.

“We have great players who don’t shy away against the challenge,” Warshaw said. “Our chemistry has been looking really good, and we’re winning games because of it.”

The third quarter was another great outing for Pal, who scored two goals to extend the lead to 11-5 and take control of the game, leaving no possibility for a Saints comeback.

Pal would score another goal to start the fourth, finishing with four goals and two assists. The Saints struggled to score in the final frame, as the Matadors’ defense locked down the middle of the goal, blocking every shot that the Saints attempted. The Matadors finished with nine steals to cap off a strong defensive game.

Matador attacker Jenna Olsen and utility Jessica Matkovich sealed the deal, scoring the last two goals for CSUN with one minute left to take a 14-5 win. CSUN showed great promise, beating its opponent in every category and showing what they can do when they move the ball effectively and get easy shots.

“It was a great win for us,” Warshaw said. “Now, we must prepare for tomorrow’s tournament and continue our success.”

CSUN was then visited by Marist and Chapman for the Convergence tournament the next day and went undefeated, winning 12-11 against the Red Foxes. They then picked up a 17-15 overtime win over the Panthers. CSUN will travel to UC San Diego Saturday before hosting Iona Sunday at 11:00 a.m.
More to Discover
More in CSUN Sports
Head coach Carlene Mitchell writes a play down on a dry-erase board during a timeout against Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors women’s basketball blows lead versus Bakersfield to lose their 22nd straight game
Matadors forward DeSean Allen-Eikens drives to the rim to score a layup to give CSUN an early 5-0 lead while being defended by Long Beach forward Aboubacar Traore at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 17.
Matadors go cold against Long Beach State, Elbees drown CSUN’s four-game win streak in second half
File photo: The CSUN mens volleyball team defeated Hope International University in three sets on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Men’s volleyball secures three-set victory prior to 10-day break
CSUN baseballs Kevin Fitzer, 33, waits for a pitch during a game against UC Riverside on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball looks to utilize last season’s momentum to chase 2024 Big West crown
Forward DeSean Allen-Eikens, 25 (left), and forward Keonte Jones, 4 (right), get ready to box out Cal Poly SLO defender Kobe Sanders, 3 (center), during free throws on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors corral the Mustangs and earn 15th win
Matadors guard Erica Adams scores the tough contested layup off a defensive stop to cut the lead to 33-31 with under two minutes left in the first half at the Premier Credit Union Area on Jan. 10 in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors’ defense fails to stop Gauchos’ offense in 21st straight loss
More in Sports
Matadors pitcher Lauryn Carranco, 15, taking the mound against the OSU Cowgirls at the Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2024.
New culture, new era, renewed expectations for CSUN softball
The Matadors womens soccer team huddles up before the game against the CSU Fullerton Titans on Sept. 22, 2022, at the Performance Soccer Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN women’s soccer appoints new head coach Gina Brewer
CSUNs ice hockey team before the game on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.
Following senior night, ice hockey heads to playoffs
Guard Amiyah Ferguson, 1, shoots free throws during the game against UC San Diego on Feb. 1, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors’ comeback falls short against Tritons
Coach Andy Newman, challenging his men to pick up their slack on defense at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 3, 2024.
Matadors snap five-game losing streak with win against UC Riverside
Matadors forward Talo Li-Uperesa shoots a contested layup with UC Irvine forward Nevaeh Dean putting both her hands up at the Premier America Credit Union Area on Jan. 27, 2024, in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors drop 17th straight game, fall to the Anteaters

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2024 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in