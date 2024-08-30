The Ultimate Guide to The Best Study Spots On Campus

With many lecture halls home to the different colleges on campus, it’s easy to stay stuck in one place while getting work done on campus. From quiet corners to a cozy food court, here are our top picks for those looking for a change of scenery:

Maple Hall: The newest building on campus located between the B3 parking lot and Manzanita Hall, provides students with a variety of brand new study areas and rooms to book across its three floors, on top of the building’s 38 new classrooms. These brand new study rooms include modern smart TV’s, which allow students to share content from their devices directly to the television by scanning a simple QR code. They are a great alternative to the communal study spaces located in the University Library.

Arbor Grill: Located at Arbor Court, this convenience store and restaurant offers a variety of snacks and drinks so you can stay well-fed throughout the day. With a Freudian Sip located just beside Arbor grill, students can feel free to grab a coffee and set up their belongings in the large outdoor seating area that is provided and enjoy the scenery that comes with the location while getting work done.

Sierra Center: This three story building attached to Jerome Richfield Hall includes indoor and outdoor seating areas with many accommodations for students who need to hit the books. With a café located on the first floor and balcony seating provided on the second, the Sierra Center provides a wide range of services to help students power through their study sessions.

Sol Center: Located inside the University Student Union, the Sol Center features a TV lounge located on the first floor that students can use as their designated study space along with a nearby printing kiosk. The Sol Center also provides study rooms available on the upper floors, along with the campus Pride Center on the second floor.

Campus Store Complex: Plenty of food options are available in the campus’ main food hub. Eateries include Panda Express, El Pollo Loco, Matador Mercado and Fry Shack. The Campus Store Complex is located beside Santa Susana Hall, providing indoor and outdoor seating areas to grab a bite to eat and stay hydrated while optimizing your study time. With the campus bookstore also located within the complex, students are able to utilize the ability to rent out textbooks, electronics and other course materials that may be needed.

University Library: With a Freudian Sip located in the main lobby, the first floor learning commons is a space where students can utilize printing devices and the state of the art Creative Maker Studio, which includes access to a 3D printer and recording studio. And with both individual and group study rooms located in the second, third and fourth floors, the library has plenty of designated quiet spaces to hit the books if you seek more secluded spaces. If you happen to be looking for academic support, the library contains the Learning Resource Center located on the third floor that provides writing and STEM tutoring for students.