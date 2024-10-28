The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Season of giving: How to support Native-Owned businesses

Teagan Davidge, Assistant Social Media Editor
October 28, 2024
Salish Sea Earrings $44

Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Native American Heritage Month present the perfect opportunity to mindfully exercise your purchasing power while honoring the cultures of Native American communities. Supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs and charities not only uplifts Native economies, but also helps to preserve traditions and promote sustainability. Individuals have the chance to make a lasting and meaningful impact on underserved communities while celebrating Indigenous history this month and all year long.

Eighth Generation

Eighth Generation is a Seattle-based art and lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. Founded in 2008, the company became the first Native-owned in the U.S. and Canada to produce wool blankets in 2015. It provides an ethical alternative to “Native-inspired” art and products through its artist-centric approach and 100% Native designed products. eighthgeneration.com

Horizon Lip Pencil $20

Cheekbone beauty

Cheekbone Beauty, founded by Jenn Harper, is one of the first Indigenous-owned cosmetics companies. Drawing inspiration from Indigenous teachings, the company has developed products that are sustainable, high-quality, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. Cheekbone Beauty strives to create a space in the beauty industry where everyone, including Indigenous people, feel represented and seen. www.cheekbonebeauty.com

 

 

Thunder Voice Originals 11 $1,500

 

 

 

ThunderVoice Hat Co

ThunderVoice Hat Co. carries on the lineage of Native fashion that emerged from a collaboration of several cultures. Over 95% of the company’s products are made  entirely from reclaimed materials. The organization also provides emergency assistance to families of the Navajo nation recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic by donating care packages and funds generated by purchases. provided by customers. thundervoiceco.com

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Culture
A woman dancing at the celebration of the native American culture
Costume or Culture?
From left, Amber Bui and Drestine Leogo, who were helping students and sharing resources for National Transfer Student Week on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct.22.
The Badge Project Highlights Resources for Transfer Students
Photo courtesy of Acasola.
CSUN’s ‘A Cappella’ Group, Acasola unites voices and cultivates leaders
Students dance with joy, arms raised high during Garba Night 2024
Garba Night Unites CSUN community in a celebration of Indian culture
Jose Luis Hernandez from Hernandez Brothers Family Farm helping customers at CSUN's Farmers Market.
CSUN’s Tuesday Farmers Market, a Good Taste of the Season
Sandra O’Neill speaking with students.
Two-Time Emmy award-winning Journalist, Sandra O’Neill, inspires students during presentation
More in Featured
Brain Boosting Foods for Studying
Brain Boosting Foods for Studying
Leah Mata Fragua honors heritage through her place-based practice
Native Artist Carrying Tradition
Valeria Yanez- Print Editor
Letter From Editor
Students enrolled in CSUN's new Bachelor of Arts degree in dance rehearse in Redmond Hall at CSUN on Oct. 20, 2024.
CSUN students dance towards a degree
CSUN forward #18 Cassidy Imperial-Pham fighting for the ball back vs. UC Santa Barbara on Oct. 20, 2024.
Column: CSUN women’s soccer keeps it’s postseason hopes alive in draw vs UC Santa Barbara
Students are led by DREAM Center Supervisor Karen Castillo through picking and choosing through the decorations offered for the picture frame workshop.
Celebrating Resilience: CSUN Concludes Undocumented Student Week of Action, Bringing ‘Undocu-Joy’ to Campus
More in Print Editions
August 2024 - Volume 65 Issue 1
Guide to Hispanic Heritage Events
Members of the M.E.Ch.A cabinet speak during one of their meetings.
M.E.Ch.A de CSUN persists in its mission of building unity and empowerment for its community
Cantando/Matador Marquee
Midfielder Yiosseline "Yoshi" Rubalcava looks to pass the ball during their home game on Aug. 25
Women’s Soccer shows heritage on the field
Members of Hermanas Unidas pose for a Photo during their “Hermana Week” gathering.
Hermanas Unidas Elevates Latinas