Season of giving: How to support Native-Owned businesses

Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Native American Heritage Month present the perfect opportunity to mindfully exercise your purchasing power while honoring the cultures of Native American communities. Supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs and charities not only uplifts Native economies, but also helps to preserve traditions and promote sustainability. Individuals have the chance to make a lasting and meaningful impact on underserved communities while celebrating Indigenous history this month and all year long.

Eighth Generation

Eighth Generation is a Seattle-based art and lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. Founded in 2008, the company became the first Native-owned in the U.S. and Canada to produce wool blankets in 2015. It provides an ethical alternative to “Native-inspired” art and products through its artist-centric approach and 100% Native designed products. eighthgeneration.com

Cheekbone beauty

Cheekbone Beauty, founded by Jenn Harper, is one of the first Indigenous-owned cosmetics companies. Drawing inspiration from Indigenous teachings, the company has developed products that are sustainable, high-quality, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. Cheekbone Beauty strives to create a space in the beauty industry where everyone, including Indigenous people, feel represented and seen. www.cheekbonebeauty.com

ThunderVoice Hat Co

ThunderVoice Hat Co. carries on the lineage of Native fashion that emerged from a collaboration of several cultures. Over 95% of the company’s products are made entirely from reclaimed materials. The organization also provides emergency assistance to families of the Navajo nation recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic by donating care packages and funds generated by purchases. provided by customers. thundervoiceco.com