Project REACH: Connecting student influencers and creators to new opportunities

Project REACH made its debut to the CSUN community on Oct. 29 with a mixer held in the Orchard Conference Room Students engaged as the new club introduced its members and showcased resources designed to help student influencers and creators connect and collaborate.

REACH is a national organization focused on presenting student influencers with paid partnership opportunities from well-known brands.

“I wanted to be a part of this, because it is about connecting influencers, creators and those who are passionate about the digital space,” said Brianna Wozniak, the president of the club and a lifestyle content creator. “I could learn some skills to give to people.”

The Project REACH club at CSUN aims to support and guide student influencers and connect them to resources that will elevate their work.

“I think a lot of people think they’re making content on a planet all by themselves,” said Stacy Long, the co-advisor for Project Reach. “It should be more collaborative, a place where you have some support.”

According to Long, the mixer served as a meet-and-greet where student influencers had the opportunity to network with other influencers and representatives from organizations such as the American Marketing Association (AMA), Public Relations Student Society (PRSSA), Project REACH and the American Advertising Federation (AAF), a new club launching next semester.

The AMA is currently the only marketing club currently on campus, providing students with insights into the marketing industry from professionals through exclusive networking events and workshops.

“We’re the middle person between students and professionals,” said Leona Simonian, vice president of the AMA club. “We offer you insights you can’t get from a textbook.”

PRSSA is a club that covers public relations, helping students build, grow and protect their brand and their own image. They also have guest speakers and take tours of studios, including visiting ABC7.

AAF will focus on elevating advertising on campus and fostering connections within the industry.

“We are looking for students who are interested in advertising and want to make possible connections,” said Leslie Casteñeda, the president of the club.

The Creative Maker Studio, located in the University Library, also participated in mixer, offering students a look at resources available to them.

“What we’re promoting here is our workshops that we have available,” said Eva Cohen, an employee at the studio. “Especially our social media content creation workshop. The workshops are taught by students and are beginner level.”

The studio offers many other resources, such as 3D printing, equipment checkouts, sewing machines, button making, vinyl cutting and more.

The mixer welcomed influencers and creators from various fields, including beauty, food, lifestyle and fitness. Among the attendees was marketing major Valentina Bueno.

“I run a personal training business online and I’m trying to build a larger community,” said Bueno. “[I can] hopefully collaborate and start to learn more about advertising and promoting my business.”

The mixer provided free food and drinks for attendees including platters of veggie rolls and a taco buffet along with tea, coffee and water were available.

For more information about Project REACH and upcoming events, visit the club’s instagram @csunreach.